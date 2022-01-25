Meta Platforms said they have developed supercomputer, the first in the world to help them power the metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta Platforms said the new supercomputer will help them drive AI that will engineer the metaverse

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook has been at the forefront of driving the 3D visual worlds focused mainly on social connection

The world's first?

Meta Platforms, formally known as Facebook, said they have developed an Artificial Intelligence supercomputer.

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg said they called it RSC for AI Research SuperCluster.

According to Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms is building the metaverse and it requires enormous compute power in quintillions of operations per second and says RSC will power the AI models that can understand hundreds of languages.

The US tech giant said the array of machines could process images and video up to 20 times faster than their current systems.

Meta Platforms have been at the forefront of driving the metaverse, revolution in the world as it changed its name to reflect the new direction the company is going.

Metaverse is a network of 3D visual worlds focused on social connection.

Controversy around metaverse and Facebook

There have been controversies around the metaverse as many tech companies scramble for a piece of what is seen as the future of social media and social connection around the world.

Facebook, the largest social media network has faced challenges of data privacy and rights violence prompting many whistleblowers to out the company on several occasions.

