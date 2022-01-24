As cryptocurrency adoption increases around the world, it is no surprise that more and more Nigerians are becoming curious about how it actually works.

To clarify things and put unanswered questions into perspective, Legit.ng's Digital Talks will be hosting Rotimi Ogunwede, the Chief Marketing Officer of Patricia Technologies, on Friday, 28 January 2022 by 1 pm.

To join the online event, just click here and register for free.

Patricia is an alternative payment solutions firm that enables the simple usage of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions in Nigeria.

Ogunwede will seek to separate the myths and facts about cryptocurrency trading and also detail how Patricia has been able to survive CBN's clampdown.

Among others, the discussion will seek to answer, clarify the following:

• Is Bitcoin and other forms of Cryptocurrency illegal in Nigeria?

• Cryptocurrency has no value and hence there’s no potential for profit

• Cryptocurrency has no real-world usage

• Cryptocurrency is used for illegal transactions

What is Digital Talks?

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country.

It includes a newsletter, Telegram chat, and webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

Why do I need to watch?

To join the exclusive group of decision-makers at Digital Talks

To learn important business tips you need as business owners and how you can get a slice of the crypto pie

To make informed decisions

The Live interview will take place on Facebook on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 1pm.

How do I participate?

The webinar is free. All you need is to click on this link to register and this link for the Facebook event.

