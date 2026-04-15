Seplat Energy has become the first NGX-listed firm to cross N10,000, hitting N10,450

The market generally stayed bullish as the market cap hit N132.49 trillion, driven by gains in Seplat

The losers’ table was led by Fortis Global Insurance Plc, followed by McNichols Plc

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Seplat Energy Plc has become the first listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to cross the five-digit share price mark, hitting N10,450 per share.

The milestone was achieved on Tuesday, April 14, according to stock market data obtained from the NGX.

Seplat leads NGX rally as top stocks gain Photo: AFP

Source: Facebook

Seplat sets new record

Seplat’s share price rose by 9.42% from N9,550 recorded on Monday.

The stock has gained 86.27% year-to-date, increasing by N4,840 from N5,610 on January 2 to N10,450.

During the same period, shareholders recorded a combined gain of N2.90 trillion, while the company’s market capitalisation surged from N3.36 trillion to N6.26 trillion.

The rally follows the acquisition of a 20% stake worth $500 million by Tony Elumelu, chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Energies, in December 2025. Since then, the stock has climbed by N4,641, the Cable reports.

Seplat is now the sixth most valuable company on the Nigerian Exchange, behind Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, BUA Foods, and MTN Nigeria.

Stock Market performance

The Nigerian Exchange maintained its bullish trajectory as market capitalisation crossed the N132 trillion mark.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, market capitalisation rose by N883 billion to N132.492 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1,372.52 points, or 0.67%, to close at 205,831.38 points.

The rally was driven by gains in large- and mid-cap stocks, including Seplat Energy, Nigerian Exchange Group, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Lafarge Africa, and MeCure Industries.

Market breadth remained positive, with 40 gainers against 21 decliners.

Top gainers

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc rose by N14.70, from N147.00 to N161.70 per share (+10.00%).

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated gained N4.60, from N46.00 to N50.60 per share (+10.00%).

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc advanced by N15.30, from N153.45 to N168.75 per share (+9.97%).

Cornerstone Insurance Plc appreciated by N0.51, from N5.13 to N5.64 per share (+9.94%).

MeCure Industries Plc increased by N6.10, from N61.50 to N67.60 per share (+9.92%).

NGX extends winning streak on strong buying Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Top decliners

Fortis Global Insurance Plc dropped by N0.10, from N1.22 to N1.12 per share (-8.20%).

McNichols Plc declined by N0.58, from N7.10 to N6.52 per share (-8.17%).

Academy Press Plc fell by N0.55, from N7.90 to N7.35 per share (-6.96%).

International Energy Insurance Plc lost N0.24, from N3.49 to N3.25 per share (-6.88%).

Guinea Insurance Plc shed N0.07, from N1.20 to N1.13 per share (-5.83%).

Market activity

Trading activity improved significantly, with total volume rising by 21.13% to 569.309 million shares valued at N32.25 billion across 45,777 deals.

Top trades by volume

Access Holdings Plc recorded 67,529,821 shares valued at N1,746,336,656.60.

Zenith Bank Plc traded 39,741,427 shares worth N4,500,048,782.65.

VFD Group Plc posted 37,606,742 shares valued at N422,983,906.15.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc recorded 30,565,531 shares worth N3,796,335,133.05.

Lasaco Assurance Plc traded 26,305,008 shares valued at N52,612,327.38.

SEC orders asset freeze

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ordered the immediate freezing of assets belonging to 10 individuals and three entities allegedly linked to terrorism financing in the capital market.

The directive follows their designation by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC), which added the names to the Nigeria Sanctions List under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng