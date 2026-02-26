Several countries have increased minimum wages, but inflation has reduced income gains

Morocco ranks first in Africa with a minimum wage of about $374 per month

Countries such as Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Botswana also feature in the top 10

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Rising living costs across Africa continue to put pressure on households despite relatively steady economic growth in several countries.

Although some governments have reviewed their minimum wage structures upward, purchasing power remains under strain as inflation and higher prices reduce the value of earnings. In many cases, income growth has not kept pace with the rising cost of essential goods and services.

Several governments have increased minimum wages, but inflation has reduced real income gains. Photo: PixelCatcher, Peter Henmes Furian

Source: Getty Images

Below is a breakdown of African countries with the highest minimum wages as of January 2026, as compiled by Vanguard Newspaper.

10. Mozambique – $104

Mozambique’s minimum wage is approximately $104.92 per month. Despite growing investments in agriculture and energy, the country remains a low-income economy. It recorded GDP growth of 2.5% in 2025.

9. Kenya – $118

Kenya’s minimum wage is approximately $118.20 per month. The country’s diversified economy is supported by agriculture, manufacturing and services. GDP growth reached 4.8% in 2025.

8. Lesotho – $139

Lesotho has a minimum wage of about $139.40 per month. Its economy relies heavily on manufacturing, agriculture and remittances. The country recorded GDP growth of 1.4% in 2025.

7. Cape Verde – $139

Cape Verde’s minimum wage is roughly $139.41 per month. Tourism, services and remittances remain key drivers of the island nation’s economy. GDP growth stood at 5.2% in 2025.

6. Botswana – $142

Botswana’s minimum wage averages $142.62 per month. The economy is largely driven by diamond exports, though it contracted by 0.9% in 2025 due to weak global demand.

5. Egypt – $149

Egypt’s minimum wage is about $149.79 per month. The economy is supported by agriculture, industry and services, with GDP growth reaching 4.3% in 2025.

4. Algeria – $185

Algeria pays a minimum wage of approximately $185.25 per month. Oil and gas exports remain central to the country’s economy. GDP growth was recorded at 3.4% in 2025.

3. Tunisia – $185

Tunisia’s minimum wage is approximately $185.54 per month. Its mixed economy spans agriculture, manufacturing and services. The country posted 2.5% GDP growth in 2025.

Rising living costsweaken purchasing power across African countries despite steady economic growth. Photo: Simon Maina.

Source: Getty Images

2. Mauritius – $371

Mauritius ranks among Africa’s highest-paying countries, with a minimum wage of $371.75 per month. Tourism, finance and technology sectors contribute significantly to its economy, which grew by 3.2% in 2025.

1. Morocco – $374

Morocco tops the list with a minimum wage of about $374 per month. The country benefits from a diversified economy and strong trade ties with Europe and the Middle East. It recorded GDP growth of 4.4% in 2025.

10 African countries with lowest fuel prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is among the top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices, based on data from GlobalPetrolPrices.

Fuel prices are influenced by factors like government subsidies, domestic oil production, state control, and carbon taxes.

Nigeria's Dangote Refinery plays a major role in the country's fuel pricing by reducing reliance on imports

Source: Legit.ng