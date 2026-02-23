Nigeria’s non-oil exports reached a historic $6.1 billion in 2025, up 11.5% year-on-year

Nigerian Export Promotion Council says export volumes rose 10% to 8.02 million metric tonnes across 120 countries

Zenith Bank Plc led all 30 participating banks, accounting for 32.31% of forms processed in 2025

Nigeria’s non-oil export sector recorded its strongest performance yet in 2025, and at the center of that growth story is Zenith Bank Plc, officially ranked as the leading bank supporting non-oil export transactions in the country.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria achieved a historic $6.1 billion in non-oil exports in 2025.

Among the 30 commercial banks that participated in export transactions during the year, Zenith Bank recorded the highest volume of Nigeria Export Proceeds documentation, reinforcing its position as the most export-friendly bank in the country.

This recognition is not incidental. It reflects consistency, structure, and a deep commitment to supporting exporters across sectors.

Non-Oil exports hit a historic high

Data presented by NEPC shows that Nigeria’s non-oil exports rose to $6.1 billion in 2025, representing an 11.5 percent increase from the $5.46 billion recorded in 2024. Export volume also grew by 10 percent to 8.02 million metric tonnes.

Nigerian products reached 120 countries, with the Netherlands, Brazil, and India ranking among the top destinations by value. This broadening market reach reflects stronger global positioning for Nigerian exporters.

Behind this national growth story, financial institutions played a critical role in facilitating transactions, documentation, and compliance under the Nigeria Export Proceeds framework.

Zenith Bank leads export financing

Out of nearly 20,000 Nigeria Export Proceeds forms processed in 2025 across 30 banks, Zenith Bank accounted for 32.31 percent of total NXP transactions, the highest share in the country.

This placed Zenith Bank well ahead of its peers, confirming it as the number one bank supporting non-oil export documentation and processing in Nigeria.

In a year where improved monitoring and compliance significantly enhanced data integrity across the sector, Zenith Bank stood out as the strongest financial partner for exporters, Punch reports.

Supporting Nigeria’s diversification drive

The growth in non-oil exports aligns with the Federal Government’s diversification agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope framework and the policy direction of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Zenith Bank’s performance reflects its readiness to meet that need.

With eight seaports, three international airports, and nine land borders serving as export exit points in 2025, and with 94 percent of shipments routed through seaports, efficient banking support became even more essential. Zenith Bank’s scale and operational strength positioned it as a dependable partner for exporters navigating both local and international markets.

Building Confidence in Nigeria’s Export System

Beyond transaction numbers, the broader export environment in 2025 also saw improvements in compliance and quality assurance. Through collaborations involving NEPC and international partners such as the World Trade Organization and the International Trade Centre, Nigeria intensified efforts to reduce export rejections and strengthen standards in key agricultural value chains.

As these reforms strengthened Nigeria’s export credibility globally, the need for strong financial backing increased. Zenith Bank’s dominant participation in export proceeds processing shows that exporters continue to trust the bank to anchor their international trade operations

Outlook for 2026

NEPC has outlined plans to broaden exporter participation, deepen value addition, expand export infrastructure, and strengthen regional trade within ECOWAS. As the sector grows, financial institutions will remain central to sustaining momentum.

With its 32.31 percent share of NXP transactions in 2025, Zenith Bank has already positioned itself as the leading export-friendly bank in Nigeria. Its continued leadership will likely play a significant role as the country works to scale non-oil exports further in 2026 and beyond.

In conclusion

Nigeria’s non-oil export sector delivered record-breaking results in 2025. While the growth reflects national effort across government agencies, exporters, and development partners, Zenith Bank stands out clearly among financial institutions.

By leading all banks in export proceeds processing and maintaining the highest share of NXP transactions nationwide, Zenith Bank has earned its position as Nigeria’s number one export-friendly bank.

