The FarmerMoni official portal to apply is now open for farmers as the wet season funding begins

The programme offers smallholder farmers zero-interest loans to access seeds and other essential farming inputs

A key parts of FarmerMoni include a 3-month repayment moratorium, zero collateral, and a focus on women, youths

The federal government has officially opened applications for the FarmerMoni Scheme, providing small-scale and vulnerable farmers across Nigeria with interest-free loans of up to N300,000.

The programme, under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), is aimed at strengthening smallholder farmers, improving productivity, and promoting grassroots agricultural growth.

FG flags off RH-GEEP 3.0, targets grassroots farmers with N300,000 loans. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

It allows beneficiaries to access essential farming inputs, including seeds, fertilisers, and equipment.

How to apply

Eligible farmers are encouraged to register exclusively through the official portal: https://geep.nsipa.gov.ng.

Authorities warn against using unofficial platforms to avoid misinformation or fraud.

Key features of the FarmerMoni scheme include:

Zero-interest loans of up to N300,000

Three-month moratorium before repayment begins

Nationwide coverage across all six geopolitical zones

No collateral required

Special focus on women, youth, and vulnerable groups

The programme has been flagged off for both the dry and wet seasons, reinforcing the government’s commitment to grassroots impact for national growth.

Farmers are urged to apply promptly to benefit from this renewed initiative that seeks to boost agricultural productivity and economic empowerment at the community level.

FG urges farmers to apply via official RHGEEP portal. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What to know about GEEP and other programmes

GEEP is a social investment programme by the federal government of Nigeria that provides access to credit for MSMEs.

Info on NSIP website reads:

"GEEP was developed for the over 37 million Nigerians at the base of the economic pyramid who are in active commercial activity but have never had the opportunity to access loans. These people include traders, artisans, farmers, petty traders, tricycle riders, and other micro-service providers in our community.

"The programme is executed by the Bank of Industry (BOI)."

Other programmes available:

1. MarketMoni

A loan between N50,000 and N100,000 for the upper end of micro-enterprises: traders, market women, youth, and artisans. This loan is delivered through market associations and cooperatives.

2. TraderMoni

This is a microcredit loan for petty traders and artisans, designed to meet the needs of Nigerian micro-enterprises that do not meet the stricter eligibility requirements for larger loans.

