The Nigerian currency is expected to remain under pressure against the US dollar in 202

Afreximbank and CardinalStone reports attribute the outlook to FX reforms, inflation trends, and oil price movements.

Analysts say stronger FX liquidity and policy measures could support the naira and ease domestic fuel costs.

The Nigerian naira is projected to trade between N1,350 and N1,450 per US dollar in 2026, reflecting continued pressure on the currency amid global and domestic economic challenges.

Yemi Kale, Chief Economist at the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), made the projection while delivering the keynote address at the FirstBank Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026.

Kale outlined scenario-based forecasts for the USD/NGN exchange rate, taking into account oil prices, foreign-exchange (FX) inflows, inflation trends, and policy consistency.

Under a baseline scenario, Kale expects the naira to remain under pressure but avoid sharp collapse, trading around N1,313 per dollar by June and approximately N1,340 by December 2026.

The projection assumes moderate improvements in Nigeria’s FX reserves and oil export revenues, stability in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policies, a gradual decline in inflation, and the absence of major external shocks such as a sudden oil price collapse or a surge in the US dollar.

Naira exchange rate

CardinalStone Partners’ 2026 economic outlook report, Indicators Align for Sustained Macro Gains, offered a slightly more optimistic view.

The firm predicts that the naira could strengthen to between N1,350 and N1,450 per dollar next year, driven by improved macroeconomic fundamentals, higher FX liquidity, and moderating inflation.

However, the report warned that risks from global oil markets and domestic insecurity could still affect the currency’s stability.

Analysts noted that lower global crude oil prices could reduce Nigeria’s FX earnings, potentially weighing on the naira. Yet, structural reforms in the foreign exchange market and a stronger reserves position are expected to cushion the impact.

CardinalStone added that a resilient FX outlook could also reduce domestic energy costs, particularly for Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which are crucial for transport and industry.

Experts emphasised that while the naira may experience moderate depreciation at times, consistent policy implementation, improved liquidity, and careful monitoring of inflation and FX inflows could support stability.

Both Kale and CardinalStone described the outlook as cautiously optimistic, highlighting the importance of continued reforms and sound macroeconomic management to sustain confidence in the currency.

The forecasts suggest that with careful policy measures and favorable market conditions, the naira could maintain relative stability in 2026, providing some relief to businesses and households facing currency volatility.

