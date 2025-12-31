The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note, with investors’ wealth increasing by N411 billion following sustained bargain-hunting

Guinea Insurance, Honeywell Flour, Julius Berger, and Austin Laz led the gainers as the NGX All-Share Index advanced by 0.42%

Investors traded 4.7 billion shares valued at N38.9 billion in 34,852 deals during Tuesday’s session

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note as sustained bargain-hunting by investors lifted market performance.

The rally pushed the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) up by 645.19 points, or 0.42%, to 155,034.72 points, from 154,389.53 points in the previous session.

Market capitalisation also increased by N411 billion to N98.843 trillion, compared with N98.432 trillion recorded on Monday.

Snapshot of Market activity

Investor sentiment remained bullish as 46 equities advanced, while 24 stocks declined, resulting in a positive market breadth.

Trading activity surged during the session, with total volume jumping by 213.33% to 4.7 billion shares, from 1.5 billion shares recorded in the previous trading day.

The value of transactions also rose by 9.58% to N38.9 billion, compared with N35.5 billion recorded on Monday. However, the number of deals declined by 27.28% to 34,852 transactions, from 47,892 deals in the prior session.

Top gainers

Guinea Insurance Plc led the gainers’ table, rising by 10.00% to close at N1.32.

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc also advanced by 10.00% to N21.45, while Julius Berger Nigeria Plc gained 10.00% to settle at N152.90. Austin Laz Plc appreciated by 9.94% to close at N3.87.

Top decliners

On the losers’ table, Union Dicon Salt Plc declined by 10.00% to finish at N6.30.

Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc fell by 10.00% to N3.42, while First Holdco Plc dropped by 9.94% to close at N44.40. Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc depreciated by 7.47% to N1.61, and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc slumped by 7.46% to N3.10.

Top trades by volume

Cornerstone Insurance Plc dominated trading activity, accounting for 3.7 billion shares valued at N18.5 million.

FCMB Group Plc traded 302.4 million shares worth N3.3 billion, while Wema Bank Plc exchanged 97.4 million shares valued at N1.9 billion. Access Holdings Plc recorded 75.1 million shares worth N1.6 billion, and Chams Plc sold 47.5 million shares valued at N169.5 million.

