Standard Chartered has announced the transfer of its Cameroon operations to Access Bank Cameroon as part of African market exits

The move follows divestments in Angola, The Gambia, Tanzania and Sierra Leone under the bank’s global restructuring plan in recent months

Standard Chartered said it would continue to support international capital flows into Cameroon despite ending local operations

Standard Chartered Bank has completed the transfer of its banking operations in Cameroon to Access Bank Cameroon.

This was disclosed in a statement dated December 5, 2025, marking the final step in its exit from the Central African market.

The deal forms part of Standard Chartered’s plan to streamline its presence in Africa following earlier divestments in Angola, The Gambia, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.

Standard Chartered has been in operation since 1915 in Cameroon, when it was known as a Branch of the Bank of British West Africa.

Access Bank take over Standard Chartered's operation

Standard Chartered announced in April 2022 that it would exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East under a global restructuring programme.

The bank said:

“We are pleased to announce the successful handover of Standard Chartered’s Cameroon business to Access Bank Cameroon.

"We no longer have offices in Cameroon. Please reach out to Access Bank Cameroon or visit cameroon.accessbankplc.com for more information."

It added that the exit supports its strategy to reduce complexity, improve efficiency and drive scale.

Anna Asonganyi, CEO of Standard Chartered Cameroon, said the move represents a key milestone as the bank focuses on core businesses, adding that staff and clients were prioritised during the transition.

Access Bank and Standard Chartered teams worked together over several years to integrate operations, systems and personnel, the statement added.

The transition is expected to create growth opportunities and strengthen Access Bank’s footprint in Central Africa, BillionaireAfrica reports.

Access Bank gets new customers

Kariuki Ngari, Managing Director and CEO for Kenya, said the lender will continue to facilitate international capital flows into Cameroon despite ending onshore operations.

The exit comes six months after Access Bank acquired Standard Chartered Tanzania’s consumer, private and business banking unit, expanding its digital and retail presence in East Africa.

Other Access Bank footprints across Africa and beyond:

Access Bank Sierra Leone

Access Bank Rwanda

Access Bank United Kingdom

Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank Tanzania

Access Bank Congo

Access Bank Gambia

Access Bank Zambia

Access Bank Kenya

Access Bank Mozambique

Access Bank Botswana

Access Bank Guinea

Access Bank Nigeria

Access Golf

Access Bank Angola

