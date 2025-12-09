Africa Digital Media Awards

FULL LIST: CBN Confirms 82 Licensed BDCs, Warns Nigerians Against Unauthorised Dealers
Money

FULL LIST: CBN Confirms 82 Licensed BDCs, Warns Nigerians Against Unauthorised Dealers

by  Oluwatobi Odeyinka
4 min read
  • The CBN has issued final operating licences to 82 Bureaux De Change in line with its updated regulatory framework
  • The bank advised the public to verify authorised operators on its website to avoid illegal forex dealers, and threatened BDCs operating without licenses with sanctions
  • The new licensing regime includes higher capital requirements, revised fees, and restrictions on activities such as crypto dealings and derivatives trading

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the issuance of final operating licences to 82 Bureaux De Change (BDCs) under its revised regulatory framework, urging Nigerians to transact only with authorised forex dealers.

This was contained in a statement released on Monday by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali.

FULL LIST: CBN Confirms 82 Licensed BDCs, Warns Nigerians Against Unauthorised Dealers. The new licensing regime includes higher capital requirements, revised fees, and restrictions on activities such as crypto dealings and derivatives trading
CBN advises Nigerians to verify authorised operators on its website to avoid illegal forex dealers. Photo: X/@DrYemiCardoso, RODWORKS
Source: Getty Images

The approval, which is based on the 2024 Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for BDC Operations, became effective on November 27, 2025.

According to the apex bank, only operators listed on its official website are recognised to conduct BDC business in Nigeria. The statement noted that additional names would be published once their approvals are completed.

Public advised to confirm dealers on CBN website

The CBN advised members of the public to continue checking its website for the updated list of BDCs with valid licences and avoid patronising unregistered forex operators.

The regulator also restated that running a bureau de change without approval is a violation of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA). It warned that anyone engaging in such activities risks sanctions under Section 57(1) of the 2020 Act.

The CBN said the clarification was necessary to protect Nigerians from illegal operators and ensure safer forex transactions.

The confirmation of 82 new licences is part of the CBN’s efforts to strengthen transparency and improve structure within the foreign exchange market. This follows several reforms seen in recent months.

See the full list of approved dealers:

TIER 1

  1. DUAL GLOBAL BDC LTD
  2. TRURATE GLOBAL BDC LTD

TIER 2

  1. ABBUFX BDC LTD
  2. ACHA GLOBAL BDC LTD
  3. ARCTANGENT SWIFT BDC LTD
  4. ASCENDANT BDC LTD
  5. BARACAI BDC LTD
  6. BERGPOINT BDC LTD
  7. BRAVO MODEL BDC LTD
  8. BRIMESTONE BDC LTD
  9. BROWNSTON BDC LTD
  10. BUZZWALLET BDC LTD
  11. CASHCODE BDC LTD
  12. CHATTERED BDC LTD
  13. CHRONICLES BDC LTD
  14. COOL FOREX BDC LTD
  15. CORPORATE EXCHANGE BDC LTD
  16. COURTESY CURRENCY BDC LTD
  17. DANYARO BDC LTD
  18. DASHAD BDC LTD
  19. DEVAL BDC LTD
  20. DFS BDC LTD
  21. EASY CASH BDC LTD
  22. ELELEM BDC LTD
  23. E-LIOYDS BDC LTD
  24. ELOGOZ BDC LTD
  25. ENOUF BDC LTD
  26. EVER JOJ GOLD BDC LTD
  27. EXCEL RIJIYA FOREX BDC LTD
  28. FABFOREX BDC LTD
  29. FELLOM BDC LTD
  30. FINE BDC LTD
  31. FOMAT BDC LTD
  32. GENELO BDC LTD
  33. GENTLE BREEZE BDC LTD
  34. GRACEFUL GLORY AND HUMILITY BDC LTD
  35. GREENGATE BDC LTD
  36. GREENVAULT BDC LTD
  37. HAZON CAPITAL BDC LTD
  38. HIGH-POINT BDC LTD
  39. 1 & I EXCHANGE BDC LTD
  40. IBN MARYAM BDC LTD
  41. JOURNEY WELL BDC LTD
  42. KEEPERS BDC LTD
  43. KHADHOUSE SOLUTIONS BDC LTD
  44. KIMMELFX BDC LTD
  45. KINGSOFT ATLANTIC BDC LTD
  46. M.S. ALHERI BDC LTD
  47. MASTERS BDC LTD
  48. MCMENA BDC LTD
  49. MKOO BDC LTD
  50. MKS BDC LTD
  51. MR J GOLF BDC LTD
  52. MUSDIQ BDC LTD
  53. MZ FOREX BDC LTD
  54. NEJJ BDC LTD LTD
  55. NETVALUE BDC LTD
  56. NEW WAVE BDC LTD
  57. NOTABLE AND KINGSTON BDC LTD
  58. PILCROW BDC LTD
  59. RAPID BDC LTD
  60. RIGHTWAY BDC LTD
  61. RWANDA BDC LTD
  62. SABLES BDC LTD
  63. SAFETRANZ BDC LTD
  64. SAMFIK BDC LTD
  65. SEVENLOCKS BDC LTD
  66. SHAPEARL BDC LTD
  67. SIMTEX BDC LTD
  68. SOLID WHITE BDC LTD
  69. ST. NICHOLAS GLOBAL BDC LTD
  70. TOPFIRST UNIQUE MULTICHOICE BDC LTD
  71. TOPGATE BDC LTD
  72. TRAVELLER'S CHOICE BDC LTD
  73. TUCA GLOBAL BDC LTD
  74. TURBOVA BDC LTD
  75. TURN-UP BDC LTD
  76. UNIGO BDC LTD
  77. VICTORY AHEAD BDC LTD
  78. WHITEWAY WWW BDC LTD
  79. YUND GLOBAL LINK BDC LTD
  80. ZAMAD FOREX BDC LTD

Recent reforms

In May 2024, the CBN issued updated guidelines for BDC operations, revoking licenses of all operators and directing them to reapply online within six months in line with new requirements.

Under the revised rules, Tier-1 BDCs are required to maintain a minimum capital base of N2 billion, while Tier-2 BDCs must have N500 million.

The application fee for a Tier-1 licence was set at N1 million, compared to N250,000 for Tier-2. Licensing fees were fixed at N5 million for Tier-1 operators and N2 million for Tier-2.

Tier-1 BDCs are now permitted to operate across all 36 states and the FCT and may open franchises nationwide with CBN approval.

CBN sells $81 million to BDCs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN injected $18 million into the forex market to stabilise the naira amid renewed volatility in the official window.

The CBN sold the injected funds to authorised BDC operators in an attempt to rescue the Naira from further decline in value.

Analysts commended the move, noting that it would boost investors’ confidence and help steady the Naira in the FX market.

Source: Legit.ng

