The Federal Inland Revenue Service has stepped behind the third edition of the Abuja City Journal National Essay Competition, a partnership that signals a strong commitment to education and the growth of young thinkers.

The support arrives at a time when interest in the contest has surged, with more than ten thousand entries submitted by students and young writers across the country.

Finalists at the FIRS-backed ACJ national essay competition.

For many participants, the competition has become more than an academic exercise.

It is a chance to be seen, heard and taken seriously within Nigeria’s expanding intellectual space.

A growing platform for young writers

The National Essay Competition has quickly become one of Nigeria’s rising platforms for identifying new writing talent.

Organisers have confirmed that twenty five finalists have been selected after a rigorous review process that spanned all regions of the country.

The grand finale is set for 26 November in Abuja, where the finalists will defend their essays before an audience that includes scholars, media professionals and creative industry figures.

The scale of the prize money has added to the excitement. The first prize winner will leave with five million naira while the second and third place winners will receive three million and two million naira.

The organising team describes the awards as a deliberate push to reward excellence and encourage young Nigerians to deepen their writing skills, sharpen their analysis and express ideas with clarity and conviction.

Building integrity and excellence in youth

Foluso Sylvanus Ojo, the Chief Executive and Publisher of Abuja City Journal, said the initiative was created to promote integrity, discipline and intellectual excellence.

He noted that the flood of submissions shows how determined and curious Nigerian youths remain despite the challenges around them.

He believes the contest has become a mirror that reflects the creativity of a generation eager to engage with national issues and tell their own stories.

A finale designed for impact

The organisers have lined up popular comedian Kenny Blaq as host of the finale. His presence is expected to bring warmth and energy to the atmosphere while easing the tension that often comes with high level competitions.

His role is to help keep the event engaging and memorable for both finalists and the audience.

Beyond the prize announcements, the finale is being shaped as a national showcase for talent.

Finalists will have the chance to connect with editors, established writers and mentors who can open doors and offer guidance long after the competition ends.

This additional layer is part of the broader vision to ensure the contest does more than hand out cash prizes.

It aims to open pathways, inspire confidence and place emerging writers on a bigger stage.

A fierce and inspiring edition

Organisers say this year’s competition is the most competitive since the programme began.

The rising number of participants and the depth of submissions reflect its growing influence.

FIRS Chairman, Zaach Adedeji, announces support for ACJ competition.

As anticipation builds toward the finale, the event stands as a reminder of the power of opportunity and the potential that thrives among young Nigerians when they are given room to shine.

