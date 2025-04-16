The world billionaire list has changed with Bernard Arnault, once the world's richest man, dropping to 6th place

Mark Zuckerberg has climbed to 3rd position, overtaking Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison, with a net worth of $176.9 billion

Elon Musk remains the richest person globally, with a net worth of over $300 billion, despite recent losses

Bernard Arnault, once the world's richest man, has dropped to 6th place with a net worth of $145.0 billion

According to data from Forbes, Arnault in the past few months has suffered significant wealth loss, and the latest is $916 million on Wednesday, April 16.

Arnault, chairman of LVMH, saw his wealth dip following a decline in the share prices of his luxury empire, marking a notable shift in global billionaire standings.

Elon Musk leads the World Billionaires list

Elon Musk continues to dominate the global wealth rankings with a staggering net worth of $368.9 billion.

Musk is the founder of electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer Spacex and artificial intelligence startup XAI, which also controls X.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg climbed to third place with a net worth of $176.9 billion, overtaking Oracle’s Larry Ellison ($166.3 billion) and legendary investor Warren Buffett ($163.9 billion).

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remains in second place with $196.0 billion.

Here’s a look at the latest top six global billionaires by net worth:

Elon Musk – $368.9 billion

Jeff Bezos – $196.0 billion

Mark Zuckerberg – $176.9 billion

Larry Ellison – $166.3 billion

Warren Buffett – $163.9 billion

Bernard Arnault & family – $145.0 billion

Nigerian billionaires' wealth changes

Nigerian billionaires experienced mixed wealth trends. While some saw their fortunes increase, others recorded a decline.

Aliko Dangote remains the richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $23.6 billion after gaining over $3 million on Wednesday. He is currently ranked as the 82nd richest person in the world.

Trailing Dangote is Mike Adenuga, who added $2 million to his fortune on Wednesday, according to Forbes data. Adenuga's wealth comes from telecommunications and oil production.

Abdulsamad Rabiu and Femi Otedola occupy the third and fourth positions among Nigeria's richest men. Rabiu had a quiet Wednesday, neither gaining nor losing, and ended the day with a net worth of $4.7 billion.

Otedola, on the other hand, added $1 million to his fortune, bringing his net worth to $1.4 billion.

Dangote makes over N9b on his birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that on his birthday, Thursday, April 10, Nigerian business mogul and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, saw his net worth increase by $6 million (over N9.53 billion).

The report highlighted Dangote's journey to becoming a billionaire, noting the influence of his great-grandfather, who was one of West Africa’s wealthiest men and traded in kola nuts and groundnuts.

It also revealed the list of companies owned by Dangote.

