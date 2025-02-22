Access Bank has announced a system upgrade that will temporarily disrupt digital banking services

The bank said that during the upgrade customers will experience difficulties in conducting transactions

Access Bank explained that the system upgrade will improve its service delivery to its customers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Access Bank has informed its customers of a scheduled system upgrade on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23.

The bank in a statement released on its official X said the system upgrade will cause temporary service disruptions on ATM, USSD, and other digital platforms.

Access Bank has announced a scheduled system upgrade Photo credit: Bloomberg/cotrubutor

Source: Getty Images

The statement reads:

"Dear Customer, Your trust means everything to us, and that’s why we’re making important upgrades to serve you better.

As we enhance our banking system to bring you a smoother and more efficient experience, some services may be temporarily affected. We are sorry for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience and trust.

"Thank you for choosing us—we remain committed to providing you with seamless and reliable banking."

In its statement, Access Bank outlined the details of the upgrade, promising its commitment to improving service delivery.

The upgrade is scheduled to take place on the following dates and times:

Saturday, February 22, 2025: From 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM

Sunday, February 23, 2025: From 2:00 AM to 1:00 PM

"During these periods, customers may experience temporary unavailability of services through Access Bank's digital channels. "

assured customers that the system upgrade is aimed at providing faster, smoother, and more secure digital banking experiences in the future.

"As we enhance our banking system to bring you a smoother and more efficient experience, some services may be temporarily affected.

"Our digital channels (Debit cards, Accessmore app, Internet Banking, Primusplus, ATMs, and *901#) will be temporarily unavailable. However, you can still enjoy uninterrupted transactions with your Credit card."

Access Bank expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience and continued trust.

"We promise you a closer, faster, and safer banking experience."

For further information and updates, customers were advised to visit Access Bank's official website or contact customer service.

CBN asks banks to publish dormant account details

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), and other financial institutions to publish details of dormant accounts and unclaimed funds.

The apex bank gave the directive in a circular titled Guidelines on Management of Dormant Accounts, Unclaimed Balances and Other Financial Assets in Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Nigeria released on its website on Tuesday, February 18.

According to the circular signed by Michael C. Akuka for the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, the CBN said banks must publish this information on their official websites, while financial institutions without websites must use their association’s platform.

Source: Legit.ng