Dangote Makes Over N3bn in 24 Hours, Gets New Position in World's Billionaire List
- The wealth of Aliko Dangote has increased significantly in the last 24 hours, helping him climb the world billionaire rich list
- New figures published by Bloomberg show that Nigeria's richest man is among the top 70 wealthiest men in the world
- Elon Musk continue to lead the table as the wealthiest man in the world, followed by Jeff Bezos and Larry Ellison
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote climbed higher on the world's billionaire list after opening the new week strong.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote made $$2.32 million or N3.90 billion on Monday, November 25, 2024.
His new wealth helped push him two places to the 66th position in the world's billionaire ranking.
Bloomberg noted that Dangote's wealth is derived from various assets, from sugar to his Lagos-based company, Dangote Group.
It said:
"Dangote biggest asset is the Dangote Oil Refinery, Africa's largest refiner, which began operating in early 2024.
"He owns 92.3% stake of the project, which is valued based on the amount it cost to build it: $20 billion."
Other assets owned include the Dangote Cement and stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa.
Here are the top 10 wealthiest men in the world
On the global front, Elon Musk continues to lead as the richest man after successfully supporting Donald Trump's presidential bid.
Here is a breakdown of the 10 richest men in the world
- Elon Musk - $348 billion
- Jeff Bezos - $219 billion
- Larry Ellison - $206 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg - $198 billion
- Bernard Arnault - $163 billion
- Bill Gates - $162 billion
- Warren Buffett - $150 billion
- Larry Page - $150 billion
- Steve Ballmer - $145 billion
- Sergey Brin - $141 billion
Dangote refinery to export petrol
Legit.ng previously reported that the Dangote Refinery has agreed to export more than 200,000MT of its petrol, as local demand for more expensive, higher-quality products has disappointed many Nigerians.
An executive at the refinery disclosed this, saying that the mega refinery has signed its first export orders for its petrol and will begin dispatching the products immediately after the ships arrive.
The giant refinery has been touted as supplying Nigeria’s petrol demand and servicing about 340,000 barrels of local market, ending the country’s dependence on petrol imports.
