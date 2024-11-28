Guaranty Bank has acknowledged the delays and interruptions caused by the transition to the new Finacle Suite system

The leading financial institution in public statements offers an apology to customers for experiencing service disruption

The bank has assured that it has resolved the network issues that have affected its customers and made promises

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has apologised to its customers for the service disruptions experienced following the transition to the new finacle suite system.

In a statement released on X, the bank acknowledged customers' challenges and assured them that it is prepared to deliver improved service.

The statement noted that the transition to a new core banking system has been completed.

The statement reads:

"Your trust is the foundation on which we stand, and your patience and support during this recent transition to a new core banking system, has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"When we began the process of implementing the new Finacle Suite of Core Banking Application Systems, our goals were clear: to remain agile as we grow, adaptable, and most importantly, to improve your service experience.

"Yet, we must humbly acknowledge the challenges along the way. The process, though necessary, brought with it delays in transaction processing and interruptions to what should be seamless service and we sincerely apologise for this."

The bank also recognised the impact of the disruptions on customers’ personal and business activities, thanking them for their continued trust and support despite the inconveniences.

GTB added:

"We recognise how deeply this period of service disruptions affected your personal activities and business operations and we thank you for standing with us through it all, offering grace in times of frustration. Thank you for believing in us and allowing us the privilege of continuing to serve you. We are grateful beyond measure.

"As we move on to our custom of seamless service experiences, we would like to assure you of our commitment to the goals we set at the start of implementing this change and that a single purpose will drive every effort we make hereon; to uphold the highest standards of service experience you expect and ensure that our relationship with you thrives far into the future."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Unity Bank had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services had been restored.

