GTBank has provided a new update on branch resumption time as it transitions to a new Core Banking Application Systems

Over the weekend, GTbank conducted the transition, but there was a delay, hence a change of time for bank branches opening

GTBank, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions in Nigeria with branches in several African countries

Dave Ibemere, a journalist at Legit.ng, has been reporting on business for over ten years. He has deep knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stock market, and general market trends.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has announced a delay in the reopening of its branches due to an ongoing system upgrade.

The bank initially planned to resume operations at 9:00 am on Monday, October 14 but has informed customers that branches will now open at 12:00 noon.

GTbank gives update on service upgrade Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released to customers, GTBank explained that the delay stems from migrating to a new and improved Finacle Core Banking Application system, which has taken longer than anticipated.

GTBank apologised for the delay and thanked customers for their patience and support.

GT bank reads:

"Dear customer, following our recent notification on the transition to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems, we would like to update you that this transition has taken a little longer than planned.

"As a result, all banking channels, including our branches, originally scheduled to reopen at 9:00 a.m., will now open at 12:00 noon today.

"We understand that you rely on our services to carry out important financial transactions, and we apologize for every inconvenience this disruption to our banking services might cause you.

"We ask for your continued support as we complete this transition."

Zenith Bank issues update on network issues

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank apologised to customers for the service disruption that affected electronic banking transactions.

The bank clarified that the glitches resulted from routine information and technology maintenance, which is essential for optimising delivery.

The financial institution assured customers that progress had been made and service had been restored.

Zenith Bank is one of Nigeria's largest and most reputable banks, consistently recognised over the years for its excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng