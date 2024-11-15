Global site navigation

CBN Releases Latest Euro, Pound Exchange Rates as Naira Depreciates Against US Dollar
Money

by  Dave Ibemere 2 min read
  • The naira has depreciated in value against the US dollar in the official foreign exchange markets.
  • The naira recorded poor performance due to low forex supply in the official FX NAFEM window
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that foreign reserves have increased, offering hope for a stronger naira in the future

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian naira has weakened further against the US dollar in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

According to data from FMDQ Securities, the naira closed at N1,650.20/$1 on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Naira to dollar exchange rate
Naira's value drops in the official foreign exchange market. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor
Source: Getty Images

The latest exchange rate represents a N4.80 or 0.29% appreciation compared to the N1,645.40/$1 previous day's exchange rate.

The naira is under severe pressure amid seasonal demand ahead of the festive season.

Big boost for naira as Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit 2-year high

The daily supply of FX to NAFEM slumped by $22.11 million or 9.3% to $214.73 million from $236.84 million.

In the black market, the naira also depreciated against the dollar by N5 to close at N1,745/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s N1,740/$1.

Naira to pound, euro

It was a different outcome for the naira compared to the pound sterling and the euro in the official market.

Data from the CBN showed that the naira rose against the pound sterling in the official market by N7.71 to sell at N2,100.54/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N2,108.25/£1.

It followed the same route against the euro as it appreciated by N10.93 to quote at N1,746.36/€1 versus the preceding rate of N1,757.29/€1.

Latest naira exchange rates

  • Pounds sterling: N2,100.54
  • Euro: N1,746.36
  • Swiss franc: N1,864.39
  • Yen: N10.63
  • CFA: N2.68
  • Riyal: N441.57
  • Danish krona: N234.10

IMF predicts naira stability

Legit.ng reported that the International Monetary Fund has predicted that the naira will improve due to the Central Bank of Nigeria's efforts to clear foreign currency backlogs and recent interest rate hikes.

CBN slashes customs FX rates to clear goods at ports after naira rises against dollar

IMF stated this in its most recent Global Financial Stability Report.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

