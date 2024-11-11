CBN Releases Access, UBA, Zenith, Ecobank, Other Banks Interest Rate for Savings Account in November
- The latest savings rate of Nigerian banks on customers account has been released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
- The new rates was published on the CBN website as part of the apex bank's commitment to transparency to guide bank customers
- A savings rate is the interest rate Nigerian banks pay their customers for saving money, and it varies between banks
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.\
The Nigerian banking industry pay its customers an average of 7.88% interest rate on savings in their bank accounts.
The figures which was published by the Central Bank of Nigeria varied across banks with the highest rate offered by Coronation Bank.
Checks by Legit.ng showed that the lowest rate offered by banks to customers is 1.15% interest on their deposits as of November 1, 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
What is saving deposit rate?
The deposit rate is the interest rate paid by commercial banks or financial institutions on cash deposits of account holders.
Here is a breakdown of banks' lending rates
|Name of bank
|savings rate (%)
|Access Bank
|7.88
|Citi Bank
|7.88%
|Coronation Bank
|21.34
|Ecobank
|7.86
|FCMB
|1.15
|Fidelity Bank
|7.43
|First Bank of Nigeria
|7.88
|Globus Bank Ltd
|1.40
|Guaranty Trust Bank
|7.88
|Keystone Bank Ltd
|7.88
|Optimus Bank
|7.88
|Polaris Bank
|7.88
|Premium Trust
|7.88
|Providus Bank
|7.88
|Signature Bank
|6.63
|Stanbic IBTC
|2.63
|Standard Chartered Bank
|7.88
|Sterling Bank
|7.88
|SunTrust Bank
|7.80
|Titan Trust
|7.88
|United Bank for Africa
|7.88
|Union Bank
|7.88
|Unity Bank
|7.88
|Zenith Bank
|7.88
|Wema Bank
|7.88
|Average rate
|7.88
10 banks with the highest customer deposits in 2024
Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian commercial banks have recorded an increase in customer deposits so far in 2024 despite the economic situation
United Bank for Africa leads the list, followed by Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank
The CBN has consistently assured Nigerians that banks are safe and funds in customers' accounts are fully secured.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.