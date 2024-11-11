The latest savings rate of Nigerian banks on customers account has been released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The new rates was published on the CBN website as part of the apex bank's commitment to transparency to guide bank customers

A savings rate is the interest rate Nigerian banks pay their customers for saving money, and it varies between banks

The Nigerian banking industry pay its customers an average of 7.88% interest rate on savings in their bank accounts.

The figures which was published by the Central Bank of Nigeria varied across banks with the highest rate offered by Coronation Bank.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the lowest rate offered by banks to customers is 1.15% interest on their deposits as of November 1, 2024.

What is saving deposit rate?

The deposit rate is the interest rate paid by commercial banks or financial institutions on cash deposits of account holders.

Here is a breakdown of banks' lending rates

Name of bank savings rate (%) Access Bank 7.88 Citi Bank 7.88% Coronation Bank 21.34 Ecobank 7.86 FCMB 1.15 Fidelity Bank 7.43 First Bank of Nigeria 7.88 Globus Bank Ltd 1.40 Guaranty Trust Bank 7.88 Keystone Bank Ltd 7.88 Optimus Bank 7.88 Polaris Bank 7.88 Premium Trust 7.88 Providus Bank 7.88 Signature Bank 6.63 Stanbic IBTC 2.63 Standard Chartered Bank 7.88 Sterling Bank 7.88 SunTrust Bank 7.80 Titan Trust 7.88 United Bank for Africa 7.88 Union Bank 7.88 Unity Bank 7.88 Zenith Bank 7.88 Wema Bank 7.88 Average rate 7.88

