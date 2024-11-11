UK Opens Application for Nigerians, Others To Apply for Seasonal Work, Visa Approval in 3 Weeks
- The UK government has announced plans to welcome into the country 45,000 seasonal migrant workers in 2025
- The work will be horticulture and 2,000 for poultry, and it is accessible to foreign workers, including Nigerians
- Nigerians interested and meet requirements are expected to receive visa approval within three weeks after application
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The UK government has opened applications for its 2025 seasonal worker visa, inviting Nigerians and other foreign nationals to apply for temporary roles in horticulture and poultry.
Under the scheme, applicants can expect visa approval within three weeks if all requirements are met.
UK government seasonal work visa
The UK government confirmed that the seasonal worker visa route 2025 will offer 43,000 horticulture visas and 2,000 poultry visas for the horticulture and poultry sectors.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
In May 2024, the seasonal worker visa route was extended for five years, until 2029.
The UK government said.
“The extended visa scheme gives businesses time to plan effectively, invest in automation, and gradually move away from dependency on seasonal migrant labour,”
How the visa will work
According to information on UK government website, eligible foreign workers can apply for the horticulture visa anytime during the year, while poultry visa applications are due by November 15 each year.
Seasonal Worker visa holders in horticulture can work in the UK for up to six months, engaging in activities such as picking fruits, vegetables, or flowers.
Poultry workers are permitted between October 2 and December 31 to assist with seasonal demands in the sector.
Also, applicants must secure sponsorship from a UK employer and meet other eligibility requirements to qualify for the visa, and the application fee is £298.
To view a list of companies currently hiring in the UK, check here.
Canada invites skilled Nigerians
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Canadian province is looking for skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigeria, to fill open positions.
Those who meet the criteria will have an easier chance to obtain a visa at the Canadian embassy in Nigeria.
Reports show that 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's workforce, are set to retire in 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.