The UK government has announced plans to welcome into the country 45,000 seasonal migrant workers in 2025

The work will be horticulture and 2,000 for poultry, and it is accessible to foreign workers, including Nigerians

Nigerians interested and meet requirements are expected to receive visa approval within three weeks after application

The UK government has opened applications for its 2025 seasonal worker visa, inviting Nigerians and other foreign nationals to apply for temporary roles in horticulture and poultry.

Under the scheme, applicants can expect visa approval within three weeks if all requirements are met.

UK government seasonal work visa

The UK government confirmed that the seasonal worker visa route 2025 will offer 43,000 horticulture visas and 2,000 poultry visas for the horticulture and poultry sectors.

In May 2024, the seasonal worker visa route was extended for five years, until 2029.

The UK government said.

“The extended visa scheme gives businesses time to plan effectively, invest in automation, and gradually move away from dependency on seasonal migrant labour,”

How the visa will work

According to information on UK government website, eligible foreign workers can apply for the horticulture visa anytime during the year, while poultry visa applications are due by November 15 each year.

Seasonal Worker visa holders in horticulture can work in the UK for up to six months, engaging in activities such as picking fruits, vegetables, or flowers.

Poultry workers are permitted between October 2 and December 31 to assist with seasonal demands in the sector.

Also, applicants must secure sponsorship from a UK employer and meet other eligibility requirements to qualify for the visa, and the application fee is £298.

To view a list of companies currently hiring in the UK, check here.

