Canadian authorities have announced the end of automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas for tourists

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada explained that the guidance has been updated for applicants

Immigration officers are now to decide whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa and in determining the validity period

Canada's government has tightened its visa rules as it announced a plan to no longer grant automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas to tourists who plan to visit the country.

Visas will now be issued with shorter durations based on individual assessments by immigration officers.

This is according to new guidelines issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

As reported by The Punch, the new guide is different from the previous practice where eligible visitors were routinely issued long-term visas, permitting multiple entries over a decade.

Now, every application will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis instead of a default extended validity period.

Immigration officers can decide whether to grant a single-entry or multiple-entry visa and determine its duration, moving away from the automatic issuance of maximum-validity multiple-entry visas.

“Guidance has been updated to indicate that multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document. Officers may exercise their judgement in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa and in determining the validity period,”

According to IRCC, the change is part of a broader strategy aimed at managing temporary immigration levels while addressing ongoing challenges such as housing shortages and rising living costs.

It is part of efforts to adapt its immigration approach in response to economic and infrastructure pressures.

