First Bank has scheduled a system upgrade that will temporarily disrupt certain banking services

The financial institution said it is migrating a new cloud-based procurement and financial platform

Since September, at least four major banks in the country have switched their core banking applications; they are Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank

First Bank, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, has announced a scheduled system migration that will temporarily disrupt certain banking services.

In an email targeted at vendors, First Bank said it will transition to a new cloud-based procurement and financial platform from Saturday, October 26.

First Bank announces service disruption Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt

Source: Getty Images

The bank said the migration will be fully operational from Monday, November 4, 2024, Punch reports.

The bank wrote:

"As part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery, we are transitioning from our current Procurement and Financial Platforms to a new Cloud-based system that offers expanded features and benefits.

"During the transition period, certain activities and transactions will be temporarily paused to ensure a smooth and secure migration with minimal disruption.

"The transition will take place from Saturday, October 26, 2024, to Sunday, November 3, 2024, and the new Cloud-based platform will be fully operational starting Monday, November 4, 2024, when normal operations will resume."

The lender also informed us that during the transition period, vendors will be unable to submit invoices through its current Electronic Business Suite.

Payments will only be processed for invoices submitted for received purchase orders by Friday, October 25, 2024.

Furthermore, FirstBank announced that its existing supplier portal will be discontinued as of November 4, 2024.

The bank will share additional details about the new Supplier Portal, including a job card, ahead of the system's go-live on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The bank explained.

“Kindly note to take proactive steps as outlined above to avoid any business disruption during this critical period. Additional information regarding onboarding, training, and user guides will be provided by the end of the week."

