In what seems to be a wave of disruptions, First Bank has apologized to its customers for network challenges

This comes just days after Zenith Bank experienced similar issues following an IT infrastructure upgrade

Nigerians are increasingly relying on electronic channels to carry out transactions, and banks are investing in improving their infrastructure

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

First Bank of Nigeria has issued an official update concerning ongoing service disruptions on its mobile banking platform, FirstMobile.

In a statement shared with customers on Tuesday, the bank apologized for the inconvenience caused and reassured users that its technical team is actively working to resolve the issues.

First Bank of Nigeria announces network issues Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt

Source: Getty Images

The service disruption, which has left customers unable to carry out transactions via the FirstMobile app, comes when many Nigerians rely heavily on digital banking services for their day-to-day financial activities.

First Bank statement reads:

"Service Update on FirstMobile. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience you have been experiencing on our FirstMobile platform.

"Please be assured that our team is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"In the meantime, you can continue to carry out transactions using our alternative channels: Lit App, FirstOnline, USSD (*894#), ATMs, and Firstmonie Wallet.

"While we work to restore normal service, we kindly remind you to stay vigilant against fraudsters who may attempt to obtain your personal banking details. Please never share your banking information with anyone.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we resolve this issue. Thank you for choosing us."

Zenith Bank issues update on network issues

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank has apologised to customers for the service disruption that affected electronic banking transactions.

The bank clarified that the glitches resulted from routine information and technology maintenance, which is essential for optimising delivery.

The financial institution assured customers that progress had been made and service had been restored.

Zenith Bank is one of the largest and most reputable banks in Nigeria, consistently recognised over the years for its excellence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng