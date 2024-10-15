Zenith Bank has announced the full restoration of service on all its digital banking platforms after an IT infrastructure upgrade

The bank expressed gratitude to customers and reassured that transactions on all platforms are now seamlessly

In the last week, customers had expressed frustration as the bank’s digital platforms went under due to a system upgrade

Zenith Bank has confirmed full-service restoration on all its digital banking platforms following the completion of a major IT infrastructure upgrade.

The bank noted that its digital platforms are fully operational in a message addressed to its customers.

The bank extended its gratitude to customers for their understanding during the upgrade process and issued an apology for any disruptions experienced.

Zenith Bank assured customers that the new IT infrastructure would greatly enhance its service delivery, reinforcing its position as a leader in digital banking solutions.

The message reads:

“Dear valued customer, We are pleased to inform you that access to our digital channels has been restored, and you can now perform transactions conveniently via your preferred platform.

“We appreciate the patience you showed during the IT infrastructure upgrade and apologize for all the inconveniences you had to bear.

“Please be assured that we are committed to providing you with exceptional service, and the new IT infrastructure we have deployed will enable us to do that going forward.

"Our core IT infrastructure is to ensure you enjoy memorable banking experiences going forward.

“Perform your transactions quickly, safely and conveniently 24/7 with our digital banking channel(s) of your choice. Thank you for banking with us.”

Zenith Bank advises Customers on fraud

Zenith Bank has also issued a fraud alert, warning its customers to remain vigilant against phishing scams.

"Zenith Bank would never call, SMS, or email requesting your card details, PIN, token codes, mobile/internet banking login details, or other account-related information.

We would never ask you to click a link to update your bank information or activate your account. If you receive such messages, please do not respond."

