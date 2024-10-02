Zenith Bank has announced a routine maintenance delayed funds transfers across its digital platforms, including USSD

The bank apologised for the inconvenience while explaining that maintenance would improve the quality of service

The bank has also urged customers not to fall victim to fraudsters sending unsolicited messages

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Zenith Bank has revealed that service disruption across its digital platform on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, was due to routine IT maintenance

The maintenance, which occurred between the hours of 12:01 am to 02:30 pm, affected customers' fund transfers and mobile banking.

Zenith Bank announces service disruption, apologise to customers Photo credit: : Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

In a message shared on X, Zenith Bank acknowledged customers' challenges and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay.

Zenith Bank's message reads:

"Please be informed that we are currently undertaking a routine maintenance of our Information Technology Infrastructure to significantly improve the quality of service rendered to you. Maintenance Schedule: Date: Tuesday, October 01, 2024

“Affected services: Mobile banking app, USSD service, internet banking, and corporate internet banking platforms maintenance window: 12:01 am to 02:30 pm.

"We solicit your understanding and offer our assurances that measures are in place to minimize any service interruptions during the exercise."

Zenith Bank also took the opportunity to alert customers about protecting their accounts.

It said:

"Please Note: Zenith Bank would NEVER call, SMS or email requesting for your card details, PIN, Token codes, Mobile/Internet Banking login details or other account related information.

"We would also NEVER ask you to click on a link to update your bank information or activate your account. If you receive such messages, please DO NOT respond. Thank you."

Legit.ng can confirm that services have been restored as of Wednesday, October 2.

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

In a similar development, Unity Bank announced that it had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services have been restored

Source: Legit.ng