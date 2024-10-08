Again, Naira Depreciates, Traders, CBN Give New Exchange Rates in Official, Black Markets
- The Nigerian currency has depreciated against the United States dollar in the official, black foreign exchange market.
- New exchange rate data showed that the naira recorded a poor performance as dollar supply drops
- The new exchange rate is a big blow to the Central Bank of Nigeria's push to improve the naira's value across all foreign exchange markets
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian currency, the naira, lost some of its value against the United States dollar in both the official and black foreign exchange markets on Monday, October 7, 2024.
According to data from FMDQ securities, the naira in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX), which is the official market closed at N1,635.15/$1 exchange rate on Monday.
The exchange rate on Monday is 0.24% or N3.94 against the dollar compared to the previous Friday's closing rate of N1,631.21/$1.
The platform also revealed that during trading on Monday, the value of FX transactions declined by 47% or $113.12 million to $126.24 million from $239.36 million achieved in the last trading session.
Naira against pound, euro
However, it was a different story for the naira in the official market compared to the euro and British pound sterling.
New data shows that the naira improved its value against the euro in the official market on the first trading session of the week by N41.15 to quote at N1,788.96/€1 versus the preceding day’s N1,830.11/€1.
Against the British pound sterling, the naira exchange rate stood firm, closing at N2,175.44/£1, the same rate as the previous session.
Naira performance in the forex markets
The naira in the parallel or black market dropped in value against the US dollar by N5 to trade at N1,675/$1 on Monday, October 7, compared with the preceding session's rate of N1,670/$1.
CBN sells dollar to BDCs
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Central Bank of Nigeria again announced another round of dollar sales to licensed Bureau De Change Operators.
The move was part of the apex bank's efforts to halt the depreciation of the naira in the foreign exchange markets.
The CBN earlier fixed exchange rate limit for the BDCs when reselling cheap dollars to Nigerians.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.