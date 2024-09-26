The Central Bank of Nigeria has again announced another round of dollar sales to licensed Bureau De Change Operators

The move is part of the apex bank's efforts to halt the depreciation of the naira in the foreign exchange markets

The CBN has a fixed exchange rate limit for the BDCs when reselling cheap dollars to Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced plans to sell $20,000 in foreign exchange to eligible Bureau De Change operators nationwide.

The apex bank disclosed this in a statement titled "Sales of foreign exchange to BDCs to meet retail market demand for eligible invisible transactions", signed by its acting director of trade and exchange department, Dr W. J Kanya.

According to a new circular released on Wednesday, September 25, the apex bank said the qualified BDC operators would get the chance to buy at the rate of N1,590/$.

The rate is N77.42 cheaper than the official exchange rate, which closed at N1667.42 on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Also, a BDC trader told Legit.ng that on Thursday, September 26, the naira in the parallel market sold at N1,697 against the dollar.

CBN gives instructions to BDCs

In the circular, the CBN said the sale of the dollar will help operators meet retail market demand for eligible invisible transactions.

However, the apex bank gave firm instructions that the beneficiary BDCs must not sell the allocated dollars to eligible customers at a rate not exceeding N15.59 profit on each dollar they sell to their customers.

The circular reads:

"The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to inform Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and the general public of its decision to provide additional liquidity to this segment of the foreign exchange market.

"To this effect, the CBN has approved the sale of US$20,000 to each eligible BDC at a rate of N1,590 per dollar, aimed at meeting the demand for invisible transactions.

"All BDCs are permitted to sell to eligible end-users with a margin not exceeding one percent (1%) above the purchase rate from the CBN.

"Eligible BDCs interested in this transaction are required to make the Naira payment to the CBN Deposit Account Numbers provided to them. Additionally, payment confirmation and the necessary documentation for disbursement must be submitted to the relevant CBN branches in Abuja, Awka, and Kano."

Report predicts how Nigeria will get dollars

Legit.ng earlier reported that a recent quarterly statistical bulletin from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) highlighted that foreign exchange (FX) consumers consumed more dollars in the three months ending in December 2023 than in the previous quarter.

It said the inflows would likely come from World Bank budget finance, NNPC-related flows, and Eurobond issuance.

