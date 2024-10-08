LOTUS Bank Limited has opened a new branch at Lekki as it bids to enhance accessibility for individuals and businesses

The bank's CEO said that the new location will help strengthen the bank's presence in Lagos and also commitment to customer service delivery

The new branch features digital banking solutions, a customer service lounge, and an ATM gallery

LOTUS Bank Limited, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing non-interest banks, has announced the opening of its new branch on Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos State.

The bank said that its new location will offer enhanced banking services tailored to meet the needs of both individuals and businesses.

DailyTrust reports that the Lekki branch, officially opened to the public, is part of LOTUS Bank's strategic plan to increase its footprint and make ethical banking more accessible.

The bank operates under non-interest banking principles and is one of the five licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

CEO speaks on LOTUS bank

Speaking on the expansion, Kafilat Araoye, the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), expressed her excitement:

“We are thrilled to flag-off our new branch in Lekki, a vibrant hub of commerce and innovation. This location not only strengthens our presence in Lagos but also underscores our commitment to providing our customers with seamless access to our services.

"We are dedicated to fostering financial inclusion and supporting the aspirations of our clients.”

Araoye emphasised the bank’s commitment to customer satisfaction and high-quality service delivery.

She added:

“LOTUS Bank is dedicated to showcasing our superior passion for customer satisfaction. With the support of our highly trained staff, we are determined to fulfill our mission in the non-interest banking sector by providing best-in-class service delivery.

The new branch will feature modern banking solutions, including a digital banking suite, a customer service lounge, and an ATM gallery to enhance customer experience. Customers can also expect personalised financial services delivered by a knowledgeable and attentive team."

Lotus Bank sponsors NIMSA

In addition to expanding its physical presence, LOTUS Bank has announced its sponsorship of the Nigerian Medical Students Association Games.

The non-interest bank said the sponsorship highlighted its commitment to fostering youth development, health, and sportsmanship across Nigeria.

Punch reports quoted Araoye in a statement on reasons for the sponsorship:

“Encouraging a healthy lifestyle among our future healthcare professionals is essential. Sports not only enhance physical fitness but also cultivate vital skills such as collaboration and leadership.”

This sponsorship follows LOTUS Bank’s recent involvement in the Federation of African Student Universities Games, where the bank supported an event promoting unity, competition, and cultural diversity among students across the continent.

“We are proud to have supported an event that promotes unity and excellence among African students."

Additionally, the bank recently concluded its Lotus Bank Abeokuta Marathon, attracting local and international participants.

All to know about Islamic banking

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria approved the operation of the Islamic banking model in the country.m

The banks are distinct from traditional commercial banks as they offer interest-free loans to MSMEs and individuals.

The non-interest banking approach in Nigeria allows customers to earn profits from their savings.

