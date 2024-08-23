Ecobank and Access Bank have announced scheduled system maintenance that will temporarily disrupt certain banking services

The banks stated that during this period, customers may experience difficulties conducting transactions

The banks have apologized and assured customers that services will be fully functional after the system maintenance

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian banks Ecobank and Access Bank have announced scheduled system maintenance that will temporarily disrupt certain banking services.

In an email to customers, the banks disclosed that the maintenance would disrupt service across all electronic channels for almost 4 and 6 hours.

EcoBank, Access Bank announce system maintenance Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian banks' message to customers

Access Bank, in its message to customers, said that the service disruption would occur for at least six hours at midnight.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The message reads:

"In our continuous effort to optimize the functionality of our systems and better serve you, we will be conducting scheduled system maintenance on our banking applications on Sunday, August 25, 2024, from 2:15 AM to 6:30 AM WAT.

"During this period, there will be a temporary service disruption across all of the Bank's applications and channels, including Mobile App, Internet Banking, PrimusPlus, *901#, and transfers to and from other banks.

"In the interim, please use your cards to carry out transactions. Upon completion, all services across the listed platforms will be fully restored. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this exercise may cause."

Ecobank service disruption

Ecobank message to customers reads:

"Dear valued customer. Please be informed that our core banking application will undergo scheduled maintenance from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th, 2024, to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 25th, 2024.

"During this time, you may experience intermittent service disruptions across all channels. Rest assured, all affected services will be promptly restored.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Thank you for choosing Ecobank, the Pan African bank."

Nigerian bank increases staff salary

Legit.ng earlier reported that NOVA Merchant Bank Limited substantially increased its staff salaries.

According to the bank, the significant increment across all staff categories by the board of directors signified a strategic move. It stated that the move cemented its commitment to workforce development, especially after the bank was okayed to transition into a commercial bank.

The bank further explained that the decision became necessary considering the global economic situation and the impact of high living costs.

Source: Legit.ng