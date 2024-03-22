The list of top richest men in the world has changed again, with Jeff Bezos now leading the table

Bezos overtook French billionaire Bernard Arnault after his wealth increased by over $75 million

Nigerian richest man, Aliko Dangote, also recorded a positive movement on the rich list after making billions in the last 24 hours

Jeff Bezos has become the world's richest person again, reclaiming the top spot from French billionaire Bernard Arnault.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos's net worth stood at $201 billion after making over $75 million (N105.82 billion) on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The Index further revealed that from January to date (March 22), Amazon's founder has gained $24 billion.

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted that Jeff Bezos surpassed Elon Musk in rankings for the first time since 2021.

Second richest man in the world

Based on the Index, Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, is now the second richest man with a net worth of $198 billion.

He was overtaken after his wealth plunged by $931 million in the last 24 hours.

On his part, Elon Musk watched his wealth drop by $2.03 billion on Thursday, dragging him closer to 4th position.

Here are the current top 10 richest men in the world

Jeff Bezos - $201 billion Bernard Arnault - $198 billion Elon Musk - $187 billion Mark Zuckerberg - $180 billion Bill Gates - $154 billion Steve Ballmer - $148 billion Larry Ellison - $141 billion Warren Buffett - $137 billion Larry Page - $134 billion Sergey Brin - $127 billion

Dangote position

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa as of March 22, 2024, has a net worth of $15.7 billion.

He made $624 million in the last 24 hours to overtake nine billionaires, and he is now ranked 126th richest man in the world, compared to his 135th position as of Saturday, March 9, 2024.

