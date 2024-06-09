Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest individual, revealed his expectation that the total revenue from his businesses will surpass $30 billion by the close of 2024.

The Nigerian billionaire and founder of the Dangote Group is renowned for his extensive business empire, which includes subsidiaries specializing in a wide range of goods and services across various sectors of Nigeria's economy.

Dangote to earn $30 billion from refinery, cement, sugar, fertiliser, others in 2024

In a CNN interview, Dangote expressed that this significant growth would position the Dangote Group among the top 120 largest companies globally.

He attributed this optimistic forecast to recent company restructuring and the appointment of key personnel in crucial business segments, indicating that reaching the $30 billion target by year's end is feasible.

He said:

“We have divided the company now into two. We have myself as group president, then we have the group president, oil and gas and we have the group president of other businesses.

“And all these ones , when you combine, by the end of this year, we will have a group that will have $30 billion of revenues and that is big. It means that we will be among the biggest 120 companies in the world."

When asked if the $19 billion crude oil refinery in Lagos had begun generating profit, Dangote confidently stated that revenue will start flowing soon.

He emphasized that while the primary goal of running businesses is to make money, he finds immense satisfaction in knowing that his efforts are contributing to the advancement of Africa.

In response to a question about the sufficiency of crude oil supply from domestic producers, Dangote remarked that while the Nigerian National Oil Company Limited (NNPC) is making commendable efforts, the International Oil Companies (IOCs) are accustomed to exporting their crude and are hesitant to adapt immediately.

