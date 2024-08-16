Nigerian billionaire Theophilus Danjuma has donated $500,000 to the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

The University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, has received a donation of $500,000, or about N750,000 million, from Nigerian billionaire and oil mogul Theophilus Danjuma to develop infrastructure for the school's Olu Akinkugbe faculty of Pharmacy.

The fund will kickstart the medical school

The institution disclosed this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Isaac Oluyi, who said that receipt of the fund was acknowledged at the meeting of the Olu Pharmacy of Education Trust (OAPET) on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The statement said that the Education Trust is collaborating with the state government and university to develop the Faculty of Pharmacy.

The education trust fund Chairman, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, thanked the board for donating.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, noted that the donation will allow the institution to complete and commission the Faculty of Pharmacy building this year.

Danjuma inaugurated a medical facility

The development came after the Nigerian billionaire and former chief of army staff inaugurated a multimillion-naira medical facility in Enugu, Goodwill Medical Centre (GMC).

He said the medical facility is for the rural poor in the state.

The facility is located at Umuchigbo, Iji Nike, in Abakpa Nike Community in Enugu East Local Government Area, and the TY Danjuma Foundation fully funds it.

The project, envisaged by Uche Amazigbo, a pro-poor public health specialist and ex-director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), promises to transform healthcare delivery in the community and beyond.

Amazigbo is reportedly one of the few female Africans to lead a UN agency and played a crucial role in building the new medical facility.

TY Danjuma said at the facility's inauguration that Amazigbo has been a trustee of the TY Danjuma Foundation for over eight years.

TY Danjuma Foundation to deploy over N2 billion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the TY Danjuma Foundation says it will deploy over N2 billion in grants and programmes related to costs to support interventions by non-profits working in its focus areas across Nigeria in the next five years from 2023 to 2027.

According to a statement, the TY Danjuma Foundation revealed this development at a Projects Inception Meeting for grantees to prepare partners for the Foundation’s new strategic shift from an annual to a multi-year funding approach.

Speaking to the press at the inception meeting, the foundation's chief executive officer, Gima H. Forje, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to continue funding impactful interventions that promote access to quality and affordable healthcare.

