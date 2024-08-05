Following President Tinubu's appeal for an end to the nationwide protests, Ecobank Plc will reopen all its branches nationwide

The bank had earlier informed customers of its plan to close all branches nationwide to protect staff as the protests became violent

The hunger protests, which began on Thursday, August 1, have resulted in deaths particularly in the northern states

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ecobank Nigeria has announced the full reopening of its branches nationwide, effective Monday, August 5th, 2024, following recent disruptions caused by nationwide protests.

Nigerian bank reopens branches Photo credit: Ecobank

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng had previously reported that Ecobank, like many other financial institutions, decided to close their branches due to fear of being targeted by protesters.

Meanwhile, some banks limited their operating hours to just 3 PM daily.

However, President Bola Tinubu's broadcast on Sunday, August 4, aimed at addressing scores of protesters demanding an end to bad governance, appears to have eased tensions within the financial sector.

Banks reopen branches

In a message to customers, Ecobank assured of its commitment to providing uninterrupted service, with a caveat for potential operational adjustments in areas affected by violent protests.

It further encouraged customers to visit their nearest branches for all banking transactions.

The message reads:

"Dear Customer, We are pleased to inform you that our branches will be fully open for business starting Monday, August 5th, 2024, except in areas where developments may affect smooth operations.

"Do visit any of our branches closest to you for your banking needs. We also encourage you to use our alternative channels, which remain available 24/7 for all your banking needs. Our digital services include Ecobank Online, the Ecobank Mobile App, *326#, OmniLite, OmniPlus, as well as our cards and ATMs.

Nigerian banks with highest customer deposits

Earlier, Legit.ng provided a breakdown of the amount of customers deposits in commercial banks so far in 2024.

Data shows that Zenith Bank, Access Bank, UBA, and other commercial banks in Nigeria attracted over N21 trillion deposits in three months.

The rise in customers' deposits made it easier for banks to increase lending to the private sector, especially SMEs, and supported the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng