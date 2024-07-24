The House of Representatives has passed a bill to impose a Windfall Tax on commercial banks that benefited from CBN subsidies

The government is looking to increase its non-oil revenue and has its eye set on commercial banks' foreign exchange (forex) gains

There are concerns that the new tax targeted at commercial banks will be transferred to bank customers

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to impose a Windfall Tax on commercial banks profiting from the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) foreign exchange subsidies.

The move is part of a broader effort to amend the Finance Act 2023 to raise revenue and checkmate forex volatility.

Reps pass bill on windfall tax

Speaking on a bill titled "An Act to Amend the Finance Act, 2023 to Impose and Charge Windfall Tax on Banks and Provide for the Administration of the Tax and Related Matters (HB. 1611)," James Faleke, while reading the synopsis of the bill, noted that the CBN sold forex below the official exchange rate.

He added that these forex were designed to help provide naira stability.

Faleke stressed that despite these measures, volatility persisted, allowing many commercial banks to reap a lot of profits.

Daily Trust reports that the apex bank sold dollars at about N1,020/$ to arrest the naira's free fall.

Some of the banks reported forex gains in 2023

GTCO: N441.79 billion

Zenith Bank: N228.98 billion

UBA: N26.58 billion

FCMB Group: N83.96 billion

Fidelity Bank: N44.09 billion

Access Holdings: N17.25 billion

FBN Holdings: N8.77 billion

Punch reports that the tax, which will be 50% of the banks' forex earnings in 2023, will be debited to fund part of the 2024 supplementary budget.

The tax could fetch at least N2 trillion in extra revenue for the Nigerian government.

Expert reacts to the bill

The bill has faced criticism from financial experts who believe that the banks might push the burden to customers.

Wale Ajayi, PMG Partner and Head, Tax, Regulatory and People, in a note available to Legit.ng described the federal government decision as surprising.

He said:

“The impact of this retroactive application may raise constitutional concerns as it may violate the principle of legitimate expectations.

"It will, therefore, not be surprising if the implementation leads to legal disputes and challenges.

"Retroactive tax laws can discourage investment as potential investors may perceive the Nigerian tax system as unpredictable."

