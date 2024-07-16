The US government has announced a new policy to accelerate employment visas for non-immigrant university graduates

The move aims to attract and retain skilled workers in the country who recently graduated from US universities

The new policy allows employers to initiate visa application processes for recent graduates in the country

The Joe Biden government has announced new steps to hasten employment-based non-immigrant visas for university graduates with job offers.

The move aims to help the US economy and keep skilled workers and is part of efforts to make immigration processes easier and attract more talent to the country.

US moves to simplify visa processes

The government reportedly intends to simplify current processes to hasten the issuance of visas to new graduates.

According to reports, the US Department of State will issue new guidelines on July 18, showing when consular officers should recommend that the Department of Homeland Security issue a waiver of ineligibility.

The waivers are essential to speed up the visa processes while maintaining thorough checks and security.

US targets new university graduates

In June, the government shared its plans to accelerate these visas by targeting international students who graduated from US universities with job offers to give them visas faster if they meet the guidelines.

Reports say an employment-based non-immigrant visa allows international students to work in the US temporarily. The employer initiates the visa process by filing a petition for the worker.

The most commonly applied visa type is the H-1B visa, popular among temporary workers.

Canada, New Zealand, Australia implement new laws

At a time when countries such as Canada, Zealand, and Australia are changing their work permit guidelines, the US government's move targets Nigerians who recently graduated from a US university.

Henry Uche, a travel advisor, disclosed that the move is to keep skilled Nigerians who graduated from universities in the US in the country.

He, however, cautioned that Nigerians who stay after graduation must weigh their options before accepting any job offers.

“I know that the work conditions in the US are very flexible and the country ranks among the best places to work, but graduates must weigh the options carefully before they are trapped in jobs they may regret later.

According to the CEO of Goodwinds Travel and Tours, Nigerians are some of the most brilliant minds in the US and would perform well under the conditions.

New Zealand adjusts work visa rules for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the New Zealand government had introduced more restrictions on work visa rules, targeting specific categories of Accredited Work Visa (AEWV) holders to reduce partner child dependents.

According to the Immigration website, individuals with AEWVs working in occupations categorised at levels 4 and 5 by the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations and who don’t have a route to residency are no longer required to support their partners and dependent children in applying for work, visitor, or student visas.

The change is part of wider amendments to the AEWV initiative introduced earlier this year. It reverts the settings to those similar to the previous Essential Skills Work Visa.

