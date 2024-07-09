Some countries lately have made some amendments to the post-graduation work permit to affect Nigerians and others

This is to reduce the flagpole, whereby temporary residents leave a country and return for same-day immigration services

Apart from Canada, New Zealand and Australia are among the nations that have modified their post-graduation work visa policies

Nigerians who want to study in Canada, and some other countries may encounter some difficulty going forward.

This is as some nations have implemented regulations designed to prevent a situation known as flagpole.

Flagpoling is the practice of temporary residents leaving a country and then returning right away to obtain same-day immigration services, thereby avoiding the typical wait times associated with online work or study permit applications.

In addition to Canada, countries that have adjusted their post-graduation work permit include are Newzealand and Australia

Canada

In an effort to curtail "flagpole," the Canadian government declared that beginning on June 21, 2024, foreign citizens will no longer be able to apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) at the border.

Financial Express claims that Canada's new border application ban may cause delays in the issuance of work permits, which might hinder students' ability to begin working as soon as they graduate.

The new law, however, has limited this norm, therefore taking away the opportunity for graduates of overseas schools to have worthwhile job experience in Canada.

Neawzealand

Likewise, New Zealand has imposed further limitations on work permit regulations, aimed at particular groups of holders of Accredited Employer Work Visas (AEWVs).

An announcement about the new regulations can be found on the Immigration New Zealand website. Those with AEWVs who work in occupations that fall under levels 4 or 5 of the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) and do not have a pathway to residency are no longer able to sponsor applications for work, visitor, or student visas for their dependent children and partners.

The statement reads,

“This change is part of a broader suite of amendments to the AEWV scheme introduced earlier this year, reverting the settings to those similar to the previous Essential Skills Work Visa.”

International students wishing to study in New Zealand should be aware that, as long as they fulfill the conditions, the government permits partners and dependent children of AEWV holders to apply separately for New Zealand visas, including AEWV or international student visas.

“The new rules which already took effect on June 26, will not affect: Individuals already holding visas as partners or dependent children. AEWV holders in ANZSCO level 4 and 5 roles with a pathway to residency, such as those under the Green List or sector agreements with residence pathways, and individuals earning at least 1.5 times the average salary threshold for the Skilled Migrant Category,”

the statement reads in part.

Australia

Similar circumstances exist in Australia, where the government has decreed that individuals holding visitor visas, temporary graduate visas, and other designated visas are not permitted to apply for student visas while in the country.

Nonetheless, the Australian government stated that applications for student visas submitted in the nation prior to July 1, 2024, will continue to be processed and will not be impacted by this modification.

The government said,

“Holders of working holiday maker and work and holiday visas will also be not be impacted”

In light of the recent events, the Australian government has made it plain that temporary graduates who wish to stay in the nation should leave at the expiration of their visa or look into employment prospects that could result in employer-sponsored visas or permanent residency.

