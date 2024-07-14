The NDIC has explained the delays in refunding Heritage Bank customers over one month after CBN license revocation

NDIC Managing Director Hassan has also assured that all insured deposits up to N500,000 would be reimbursed

The NDIC has set up dedicated help desks and online platforms for customers to get answers to questions

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said that the challenges with Heritage Bank's corporate customers' Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) is the reason for delays in refunding customers, one month after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked the bank's license.

Legit.ng reported that the CBN revoked Heritage Bank's license on June 3, citing the bank's inability to meet regulatory requirements and maintain adequate capital buffers.

This move left thousands of customers in financial limbo, as they awaited clarity on the status of their deposits.

NDIC sends messages to customers

Speaking at the maiden annual conference of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (ACMAN) in Abuja, Hassan Bello, NDIC Managing Director, acknowledged that while insured amounts for depositors had begun to be paid out, corporate customers faced hurdles due to BVN discrepancies.

Bello stated:

"As you know, the Central Bank of Nigeria revoked the license of Heritage Bank Limited in June and it was handed over to the NDIC for liquidation,.

"We have already taken over the assets of the bank and initiated payments to depositors and creditors as stipulated by law. However, our efforts are hampered by issues concerning corporate customers whose BVNs are linked to directors rather than the corporate accounts."

He explained that BVNs tied to directors often led to mismatches during account searches, complicating the verification process necessary for refunding corporate deposits.

Bello urged affected corporate clients to visit NDIC offices nationwide or access the corporation's website to complete verification forms promptly.

He added:

"We are committed to ensuring all depositors and creditors receive their due refunds. Once BVN issues are resolved, we will proceed with liquidation dividends, and we have already initiated asset valuation processes for this purpose."

