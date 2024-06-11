The CBN has revealed that foreign reserves have increased significantly in the first ten days of June

This will come as a big boost for the CBN as it continues to work towards stabilising the naira exchange rate in the foreign exchange market

Dollar supply has always been a major reason for naira depreciation due to demand pressure from companies and travellers

Nigeria's foreign exchange (forex) reserves have significantly increased in the first ten days of June 2024.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the foreign reserves have increased to $33.08 billion as of Monday, June 10, 2024.

The latest foreign reserves balance is $387.18 million or a 1.18% improvement compared to the $32.69bn the reserves stood at the end of May 2024.

The boost in Nigeria's reserves is due to $925 million received from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as part of the $3.3 billion crude oil-backed prepayment loan agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Why are foreign reserves important?

Foreign reserves serve as a buffer to support the stability of the Nigerian currency in the international foreign exchange market.

When the CBN intervenes in the foreign exchange market, it uses its foreign reserves to influence the supply and demand of the naira.

The foreign reserves also serve as a means to protect against external shocks and ensure the country's ability to meet its international obligations.

The increase in reserves means that the CBN now has the firepower to intervene in the foreign exchange markets and reduce the pressure of demand for dollars.

Already, there is a slight improvement in the naira's performance in the foreign exchange market, and it is expected to continue.

On Tuesday, June 11, the naira appreciated to N1473.66 in the official market from N1483.62 a day earlier.

