Recent data from official sources has found that the naira continued its decline in the market

The supply of the local currency declined by 30% as demand outweighed the supply of the naira

On the parallel market, however, the naira remains constant at N1,480/$ against the dollar

The local currency continued its dip against the US dollar in the official market on Thursday, May 30.

Data by the official from FMDQ securities showed that at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the official market showed that the naira closed at N1484.75 to a dollar.

This is a significant loss compared to the N1329.65/$ it closed on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The amount represents an 11.7% decline or N155/$ within 24 hours, depicting the futility of the recent efforts by the CBN.

Dollars supplied by interested sellers and ready purchasers fell by 30.05% on Thursday, from $336.54 million on Wednesday to $235.41 million.

According to the FX auction summary, the intraday high closed at N1,520 per dollar on Thursday, down from the stated N1,506/$1 on Wednesday.

Additionally, the intraday low dropped to N1,100, which was less than the N1,010 that was traded on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the naira ended the day at N1,480, unchanged at the parallel market, sometimes referred to as the black market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) policies and interventions have not stopped the local currency's depreciation in the foreign exchange market.

