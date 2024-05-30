The value of the Nigerian currency improved further against the dollar in the official foreign exchange markets

There was a similar improvement for the naira in the parallel market, also known as the black market

This good performance is thanks to the Central Bank of Nigeria's increased efforts to boost foreign exchange supply

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian currency, the naira is ending the month of May with a good performance against the US dollar and other foreign currencies.

Data from FMDQ securities showed that at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), which is the official market, the naira closed against the dollar at N1329.65/$ on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Wednesday's rate is a 3.61% or 49.91 appreciation for the naira against the US dollar when compared to Tuesday, 29 exchange rate of N1,379.56/$ on May 28.

The new exchange rate was achieved thanks to the improvement in dollar supply into the official market.

Data shows that $336.54 million worth of forex transactions was exchanged between participants which include banks, companies.

Naira to euro, pounds

Also, CBN data showed that in the official market, the Nigerian currency improved its value against the pound sterling by N119.85 to sell for N1,764.43/£1 compared with Tuesday's rate of N1,884.28/£1.

It was a similar story for the naira against the euro, as it appreciated by N106.73 to settle at N1500.57/€1, compared to the previous rate of N1,607.31/€1.

Naira to dollar black market

It was another good news for the naira in the black market on Wednesday, as BDC trader at N1,480 compared to the previous rate of N1,510.

CBN issues new directives on street trading

Legit.ng previously reported that the CBN banned street trading of foreign currencies by Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, citing the need to regulate the foreign exchange market properly.

CBN's director of risk management, Blaise Ijebor, said street trading of foreign currencies is not allowed as the apex bank does not want BDCs under trees.

He said the traders should be in offices where customers can come in and change their currencies.

