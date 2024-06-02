Naira Depreciates Against US Dollar in Official Market, BDC Traders Give New Exchange Rate
- The value of the Nigerian currency once again depreciated against the US dollar in the official market
- New data shows that the naira fell by N1.24 to the US dollar, while BDC traders also adjusted their rates
- Nigerians will be hoping that Nigerian currency perform better in the new month of June across all foreign exchange markets
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nigerian currency, the naira ended the month of May 2024 against the US Dollar the same way it started.
New data from FMDQ securities showed that the naira in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) which is the official market closed at N1,485.99/$1 on Friday, May 31.
The rate on Friday indicates a 0.08% or N1.24 loss when compared to Thursday’s closing price of N1,484.75/$1.
This happened after the value of foreign exchange (FX) transactions at the official market decreased by 9.3% or $21.90 million to $213.52 million from the $235.41 million in the previous day.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The closing rate of Friday means that the naira reversed confirmed that Nigerian currency has reversed most of the improvement recorded in April, March and February.
Naira to dollar against pound, euro
Nigerian currency also witnessed a sharp decline against the British pound sterling and also the euro.
According to CBN data, naira fell by N353 against the pound sterling in the official market on Friday, trading at N1,877.92/£1 versus the N1,524.52/£1 it finished a day earlier.
While against the euro, it weakened by N301.53 to sell for N1,598.96/€1 versus N1,297.43/€1 quoted in the preceding session.
Naira to dollar at black market
In the parallel market, Bureau de Change also crashed naira following the trend in the official market.
Abudulahi a BDC trader told Legit.ng that a dollar is now sold at N1,490/$1 compared to the previous rate of N1,480/$1
During the week, the naira recorded some improvement, but all this changed on Friday and Saturday as more Nigerians in need of dollars quickly came to us. This was the reason the rates were adjusted. It is a demand and supply market."
CBN issues new directives on street trading
Legit.ng previously reported that the CBN banned street trading of foreign currencies by Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, citing the need to regulate the foreign exchange market properly.
CBN's director of risk management, Blaise Ijebor, said street trading of foreign currencies is not allowed as the apex bank does not want BDCs under trees.
He said the traders should be in offices where customers can come in and change their currencies.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.