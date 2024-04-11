Donald Trump, the ex-President of the United States, has been removed from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index following a significant plunge in the stock price of Trump Media.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index provides a daily ranking of the globe's 500 wealthiest individuals.

As of Tuesday evening, Bloomberg assessed Trump's net worth at about $4.8 billion, positioning him as the 652nd wealthiest individual globally. Photo credit - The New York Times, NBC

This change comes in the wake of a significant decline in the stock value of his social media enterprise and continuous legal disputes.

Trump Media stock price tumbles

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the entity responsible for the Truth Social platform associated with the former president, experienced a surge in late March after its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC).

According to USAToday, the value has since sharply declined on the NASDAQ index, dropping from approximately $71 per share on March 27 to roughly $37 per share as of this Tuesday.

Following the merger of Trump Media with DWAC last month, Trump's net worth experienced a momentary surge, more than doubling and propelling him onto the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

This marked his debut on the list of the 500 wealthiest individuals globally, with an approximate net worth of $6.5 billion.

Trump's current net worth

As of Tuesday evening, Bloomberg assessed Trump's net worth at about $4.8 billion, positioning him as the 652nd wealthiest individual globally.

Despite the significant decrease in the ex-president's wealth, his estimated net worth remains substantially higher than before the DWAC merger, which reportedly saw it reach a peak of $3.1 billion.

Several analysts contend that the inflated stock value likely stems from fervent investments by Trump loyalists.

Trump himself promoted the stock on Truth Social last Thursday, lauding the social media platform's financial position with "$200 million in cash and zero debt" and expressing confidence in its trajectory, citing a rapid surge in his follower count.

