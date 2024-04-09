Following the move by the CBN to crash the dollar buying rate for BDC operators, this has begun to have an impact on the unofficial market

As of April 8, the naira has gained significantly, selling for N1,200 per dollar on Monday, April 8, as opposed to the N1,245 traded on Saturday, April 6.

Nigerians have reacted to the development in a mixed manner as some appreciate the CBN's effort while some said more needs to be done

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently further crashed the dollar buying rate for Bureau de Change operators (BDCs) to N1,101 per dollar.

In the official market, the naira traded at N1,230.60 per dollar despite Nigeria’s FX reserves declining by $1.5 billion. Photo Credit: Anderson Ross, BDC

The move comes a few days after the BDC operators requested a review of the buying rate of the dollar by the CBN.

As a result, Legit.ng reported that the rate of the naira appreciated, trading at N1,200 per dollar on Monday, April 8, as opposed to the N1,245 traded on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

In the official market, the naira traded at N1,230.60 per dollar despite Nigeria's FX reserves declining by $1.5 billion.

How Nigerians are reacting

Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu @aonanuga1956 on social media X said,

“Central Bank sells $ 15.8 million at $10,000 each to the 1588 BDCs registered in the country. The forex is to be sold to end users at a margin of 1.5%. The way the Naira is gaining ground over the US Dollar, it will be safe to predict that the Naira will sooner than later be trading below N1000 to a dollar, a great rally compared to where it was weeks ago.”

@Nsikak103936 stated,

“I commend the good effort the CBN is making but the prices of goods and services are still sky rocketing on a daily basis can't there be away to cuision the effects?”

@Nsikak103936 noted,

“Clap for yourself. When APC met Naira at 198 per dollar? Naira at 1000 per dollar is progress/achievement in the Republic of Balablu."

@OMikeli58551

“Naija FX reserve deeping down by $1.03 billion in the last 18 days but naira gaining values little. Robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“Solve a problem by creating another problem… one step forward, 20 step backwards… There won't be binance to blame again when the dollar rises again.”

@MikaelCBernard said,

"The Agbado regime removed all the subsidies enjoyed by the Nigerian people, from Fuel to schools to Electricity and used the money to subsidise dollars for BDCs. $1B spent in 18 days subsidising dollars without any impact on the prices of goods."

@simplyweezee noted,

“Just to inform you all, I know the price of dollars is dropping but don't trade your dollar ooo... Before May, it'll still skyrocket”

@OsebiFy

“Now we can agree for once that this government is trying.”

@Northerner0

“Wailers aren’t happy about it, though! May it fall below 1k. Amen!”

@iam_wilsons

“Still very high. Let the CBN sell to the BDCs for N650.”

