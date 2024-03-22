Aliko Dangote, in the last 24 hours, made more money than Elon Musk and the two other richest men in the world

Dangote's newfound wealth helped him jump nine places to rank closer to the world's top 100 billionaires

Dangote's net worth is connected to the performance of his cement company and also other assets

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, saw his net worth increase by a whopping $624 million (N880.42 billion) on Thursday, March 21, 2024, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Dangote's wealth performance on Thursday was far better than that recorded by the three richest men in the world: Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, and Elon Musk.

Although Dangote's net worth remains far from that of other top billionaires, it is an impressive achievement.

Dangote's newfound wealth also pushed him up nine places in the billionaire ranking, from 135th as of Saturday, March 9, 2024, to 126th.

Dangote's wealth movement

At the start of 2024, Dangote's wealth struggled, a trend that began in late 2023 following the depreciation of the Naira.

Thanks to his cement company performance, Dangote's wealth has relatively picked up, and he is currently worth $15.7 billion, which is $595 million more than he started the year with.

The richest men in the world suffered huge losses

As Dangote's wealth increased, two of the three richest men in the world, Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk, suffered huge losses.

Jeff Bezos, the only exception, made only $75 million on Thursday.

Bloomberg data showed that Elon Musk suffered a loss of $2.03 billion in 24 hours, while Bernard Arnault's wealth dropped by $931 million.

Here is their current net worth, ranking

Jeff Bezos - $201 billion Bernard Arnault - $198 billion Elon Musk - $187 billion

Dangote set to get richer in 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, started the new year strong after earning over N100 billion in hours

This comes from a $5 million(N4.42 billion) loss recorded the previous day.

Dangote is expected to get richer in 2024 as his refinery starts operation and other investments mature.

