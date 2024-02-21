CBN data has shown that the total money in circulation outside banks in 2024 hit N3.65 trillion from the previous year's N3.28 trillion

This showed a 314% increase in the total money held by Nigerians from N792 billion in 2023 to N3.28 trillion in 2024

This occurred amid a report that the country's annual inflation rate reached 29.90% in January 2024 as the naira depreciated

A report released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown that as of January 2024, currency outside banks marginally declined to N3.28 trillion, representing 89% of the N3.65 trillion total currency in circulation (CIC).

According to ThisDay, a Year-on-year (YoY) analysis comparing January 2023 and January 2024 revealed an astounding 314% increase in money outside of banks, from N792 billion in 2023 to N3.28 trillion in 2024.

The report showed an improved currency ratio outside banks compared to currency in circulation at 94% in December 2023.

This means there was N3.43 trillion currency outside the bank out of the N3.65 trillion total currency in circulation as of the period in December 2023.

Similarly, the currency in circulation increased in one year by 163% from January 2023 to record N1.38 trillion as against the January 2024 recorded N3.65 trillion.

Currency outside banks increases

According to a breakdown of money held outside of banks during that time, it began the month of January at a low of N792 billion and increased marginally to N843 billion in February. In March, this was reversed, leading to an increase to N1.45 trillion.

A steady increase was observed in the following months, reaching N2.07 trillion in April, N2.18 trillion in May, N2.26 trillion in June, and N2.21 trillion in July.

August 2023 saw stability at N2.22 trillion, rising to N2.42 trillion in September, N2.7 trillion in October, and then continuing on an increasing trajectory to N3.08 trillion in November 2023.

The peak for both money in circulation and money held outside of banks was reached in December 2023, when 94% of all money was held outside of banks by CIC.

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently reported that the country's annual inflation rate reached 29.90% in January 2024 as the naira depreciated in the official and black markets.

The Consumer Price Index report by NBS indicated that prices increased by 0.98% to 29.90% in January 2024, compared to N28.92% in December 2023.

