Nigerian currency has once again dropped in value against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market

Data shows that the Naira in the official market fell by over N90, while in the unofficial market, it dropped by N32

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released a new guideline to checkmate activities of forex speculators

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Naira's poor performance continues on the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the official foreign exchange market.

Nigerian currency continues free fall Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Data from FMDQ shows that on Friday, February 23, the Naira depreciated against the US dollar at NAFEM by about 6%, or N94.19, to close at N1,665.50/$1, compared to the N1,571.31/$1 rate the previous day.

Checks show that the depreciation resulted from a shortage in the supply of foreign exchange (FX), with the value of forex transactions decreasing by 20.9% or $40.32 million, dropping to $151.92 million from the $192.25 million traded the previous day.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The CBN data shows that against the Pound Sterling and Euro at NAFEM, the Naira closed at N1,880.81/£1 and N1,609.89/€1, respectively.

Naira to the dollar unofficial market

In the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market, the Nigerian currency saw improvement against the greenback on Friday, gaining N32 to trade at N1,705/$1.

This marked an improvement from the previous day's rate of N1,737/$1.

Additionally, the domestic currency appreciated against the dollar in the black market during the session, closing at N1,800/$1 compared to N1,895/$1 in the preceding trading session.

Peter Obi on new Customs exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria adjusted the Nigeria Customs Service foreign exchange rate for clearing imported goods at Nigerian ports.

Peter Obi reacted to the latest changes and expressed concerns that they could lead to the death of many businesses.

He further advised the government on actions to help the Naira recover against the US dollar.

Source: Legit.ng