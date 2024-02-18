The United Kingdom is moving to waive qualifying examination for dentists in the country

Reports say a shortage of dentists in the country has led to long queues outside new dental offices

The dental union has criticised the government for putting laws in place prohibiting foreign dentists from practising in the country

The UK government plans to allow foreign dentists to practice in the country without undergoing a qualification exam to address the shortage of dentists.

The proposed changes aim to expedite the process, which allows dentists to begin work in the country sooner.

The UK removes qualifying exams for dentists from Nigeria and others Credit: Brothers91

Source: Getty Images

Why did the UK waive qualifying exams for dentists?

Dentists from non-European countries must pass an overseas exam to work in the UK.

The General Dental Council would be empowered to provisionally register dentists based on its assessment of their qualifications, ensuring patient safety and care quality are upheld. In contrast, dentists on the provisional register would need supervision.

Most NHS dental practices cannot accommodate new patients, significantly increasing emergency room visits for dental issues, especially among children with tooth problems.

Also, the shortage of NHS dentists has led to long queues in new dental practices in Bristol, the first city to accept new patients in over six months, according to a report.

Police intervene as dental crisis hits UK

The situation worsened, so police had to intervene as the practice struggled to take in the overwhelming demand, resulting in many patients being disappointed.

According to reports, the dental union criticised the government for addressing the shortage without tackling the real issues deterring dentists from NHS work.

Health Minister Dame Andrea Leadsom said the shortage of NHS dentists has led to long queues outside new dental practices in Bristol, the first to accept new patients in six months.

Nigerian dentists to practice without exams

Dentists who obtain qualifications outside the European Economic Area, such as Nigeria, must undergo an exam administered by Britain's dental regulatory body, the GDC.

The development is with the exemption of dentists holding qualifications from 14 specific universities in Australia, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and New Zealand, who are exempt from the examination requirements if they graduate before 2021.

Health authorities have characterised the entrance exams as red tape, attributing them to delays in dentists' registration practices and subsequent commencement of patient treatments.

