The naira has been ranked as one of the worst-performing currencies in the world so far in 2024

The Naira found itself ranked among the worst-performing currencies alongside the Argentine peso and the Syrian currency

The CBN, in recent days, has been making efforts to boost supply, which has been one of the reasons for the naira's depreciation

The Nigerian currency has been ranked among the worst-performing currencies in the world following a massive depreciation in the official and black markets.

The Naira is currently among the top three of 15 currencies that have significantly depreciated against the US dollar in the last month.

The data compiled by StaitSense, a data-driven company, shows that the Naira has depreciated by 139.55% against the US dollar from January to Monday, February 5, 2023.

List of worst African currencies

Here is a breakdown of the % depreciation against the US dollar for all 15 currencies in the world in 2024.

Syria: 417.72%

Argentina: 346.85%

Nigeria: 139.55%

Angola: 67.33%

Malawi: 63.85%

Türkiye: 62.39%

Venezuela: 58.41%

South Sudan: 47.78%

Zambia: 41.56%

Burundi: 38.38%

Congo: 32.44%

Belarus: 29.70%

Kenya: 28.21%

Russia: 27.45%

Laos: 23.37%

CBN makes efforts to revive the naira

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced several policy changes in the foreign exchange market to ensure liquidity.

The CBN hopes the moves will help strengthen and stabilise the naira and encourage fund remittance via legal and authorised channels.

FG addresses the Naira the dollar exchange rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ben Akabueze, the director-general of the federation's budget office, said the Naira would strengthen in value in the foreign exchange market in 2024.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Akabueze said this would be possible as the country expects an increase in dollar supply.

He noted that the Tinubu-led government expects the reforms initiated in 2023 to start yielding results in 2024, which is why it maintains a positive stance on the exchange rate.

