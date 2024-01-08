United Bank for Africa has finally joined the exclusive list of Nigerian companies worth over N1 trillion

The bank followed up on its good performance from 2023, and its share price has consistently increased in 2024

Elumelu benefited from the strong showing of UBA on the floor of the Nigerian exchange on Monday

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering business and the economy

The United Bank for Africa has set a personal record of becoming the latest member of Nigerian companies with a market value of over N1 trillion.

Data from the Nigerian exchange showed that at the close of trading on Monday, January 8, 2023, the market capitalisation of UBA touched N1.02 trillion.

Elumelu UBA's hit new height on Nigerian stock market Photo credit: UBA

Source: Getty Images

The market value of UBA increased due to a rise in its share price, which climbed to N29.90 on Monday from its previous closing price of N28.95 on Friday, January 5, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

UBA joins exclusive list

The latest performance of UBA has helped the bank join the list of Nigerian companies with a market value exceeding N1 trillion.

Companies with over N1 trillion market capitalisation in the NGX are categorised as SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion).

The other Nigerian companies valued at over 1 trillion on NGX include

MTN Nigeria

Airtel Africa

Dangote Cement

BUA Foods

BUA Cement

GTCO Holdings

Zenith Bank

Seplat Energy

FBN Holdings Plc and Stanbic Bank are other Nigerian banks that recently crossed the N1 trillion market capitalisation threshold.

Tony Elumelu's worth rises

Tony Elumelu, the board chairman of the UBA, has benefited from the bank's strong performance.

According to checks by Legit.ng, the billionaire businessman has 2.5 billion (2,527,372,285) indirect and indirect UBA shares as of June 30, 2023.

As of Friday, January 5, when the share price was N28.95, the value of Elumelu's investment stood at N73.12 billion.

UBA shares price increased to N29.9 on Monday, June 8 this increase helped Elumelu's investment to N75.49 billion.

This means Elumelu's investment in UBA helped him earn over N2.36 billion after 4 hours(9:30 am to 2 pm) of trading on Monday, January 8, 2023.

UBA takes over Dubai-based Stallion Group's assets over N156 billion debt

Legit.ng reported that the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has taken over the assets of Stallion Nigeria Limited and its affiliates in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

This followed a Federal High Court order in Lagos in an alleged N156 billion debt suit against the company.

A report said the bank's receiver and court bailiffs, accompanied by police officers on Friday, November 10, 2023, executed the orders in three cities.

Source: Legit.ng