Nigerian richest man, Aliko Dangote, is starting the new year strong after earning over N100 billion

This is coming on the back of a $5 million(N4.42 billion) loss recorded on the previous day

Dangote is expected to get richer in 2024 as his refinery kicks off operation and other investments mature

Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Industries Plc, is starting the new year with a strong performance.

Data tracked by Legit.ng on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index shows that the Kano-born billionaire made $126 million(N111.38 billion) on Wednesday, January 1, 2023.

Dangote wealth rises by over N100 billion Photo credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's richest man is now worth $15.2 billion and ranked 127 among the top 500 wealthiest men in the world.

Dangote Cement share price rises

Dangote wealth growth is thanks to its companies' strong performance on the Nigerian Exchange floor.

Dangote Cement, one of his most prized assets and source of revenue remained one of the most traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange, with a share price of N319.9 per share as of Wednesday, December 3.

The cement company has also remained one of Nigeria's most profitable companies.

Dangote's other publicly traded assets include stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa.

His stakes in the publicly traded companies are held directly and through Dangote Industries, which also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.

His most valuable, closely held asset is a fertilizer plant that can produce up to 2.8 million tonnes of urea annually.

With the refinery about to begin the sale of products, Dangote is poised to become even wealthier.

Aliko Dangote speaks on refinery production date, discloses first target

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote confirmed the refinery would be ready to pump the first refined petroleum products this December.

The billionaire also revealed that the initial target was to produce 350,000 barrels of refined petroleum products daily from the facility.

More details about the production schedule have been revealed, including when Nigerian markets can purchase products from the long-awaited refinery.

