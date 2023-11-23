Google Hustle Academy has doled out N75 million to 15 small businesses in Nigeria

The winners were chosen from among the participants of the company’s academy for small business owners

Google said that aside from the funding, winners and other participants will get regular mentorship and support

Google Hustle Academy has disbursed N75 million to small and medium business owners in Nigeria.

The small business owners will also get mentorship and regular support from the Google initiative.

Small business owners to get regular support

The tech company said in a statement on Thursday, November 23, 2023, that apart from the graduation of the small businesses, they have also been chosen to get support from the N75 million naira Hustle Academy Fund, aimed to provide a combined financial assistance, mentorship, and business tool access to some of the SMBs.

Reports say that Google also announced the graduation of 5,300 small and medium-sized enterprises from its academy to show its dedication to improving its business insight and expertise.

The academy has graduated over 10,000 entrepreneurs since 2022.

The company developed the project to tackle barriers small business owners encounter by providing them with strategic alliances and support.

According to a statement by Google’s West Africa Country Director, Olumide Balogun, this year’s graduation builds on the momentum forged with last year’s 5,000 graduates.

“The passion and resilience shown by these SMBs are truly inspiring. The Hustle Academy is a testament to what focused training and resources can achieve. We are not just celebrating their graduation today; we are recognizing their potential to reshape and invigorate the Nigerian business landscape,” Balogun said.

List of Recipients and their businesses

Ifeoma Augusta Anselem – Rae’s Clothing

Femi Bolaji – Wauley Projects Limited

Nafisa Abdulrazaq Sabo – Pinch N’ Dash

Funmilola Moronke Agbayewa – Segunfunmi Foods Nigeria Limited

Chigozie Bashua – The Nut Place Limited

John Samuel Andefiki – Kita Farm

Hussaini Aliyu Baba – Lead Way Family Poultry

Aminu Abdulkarim – A.A.K. Shoes

Constance Ufuoma Edesiri – Stance Fashion Empire

Chikere Onyinyechi Breakthrough – Clozetsales

Anita Aletor – Rotela Business Synergy

Ojo Femi Christopher – Foodlane ventures

Angela Jidechukwu Nwabueze – Jelapetra Farms Ltd

Eniola Robert – Ennie Wears

Blessing Akpan – Inyene Agro Processing Factory Ltd

