Google Releases List of 15 Winners of Its Google Hustle Academy in Nigeria, N75m Disbursed
- Google Hustle Academy has doled out N75 million to 15 small businesses in Nigeria
- The winners were chosen from among the participants of the company’s academy for small business owners
- Google said that aside from the funding, winners and other participants will get regular mentorship and support
Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.
Google Hustle Academy has disbursed N75 million to small and medium business owners in Nigeria.
The small business owners will also get mentorship and regular support from the Google initiative.
Small business owners to get regular support
The tech company said in a statement on Thursday, November 23, 2023, that apart from the graduation of the small businesses, they have also been chosen to get support from the N75 million naira Hustle Academy Fund, aimed to provide a combined financial assistance, mentorship, and business tool access to some of the SMBs.
Reports say that Google also announced the graduation of 5,300 small and medium-sized enterprises from its academy to show its dedication to improving its business insight and expertise.
The academy has graduated over 10,000 entrepreneurs since 2022.
The company developed the project to tackle barriers small business owners encounter by providing them with strategic alliances and support.
According to a statement by Google’s West Africa Country Director, Olumide Balogun, this year’s graduation builds on the momentum forged with last year’s 5,000 graduates.
“The passion and resilience shown by these SMBs are truly inspiring. The Hustle Academy is a testament to what focused training and resources can achieve. We are not just celebrating their graduation today; we are recognizing their potential to reshape and invigorate the Nigerian business landscape,” Balogun said.
List of Recipients and their businesses
- Ifeoma Augusta Anselem – Rae’s Clothing
- Femi Bolaji – Wauley Projects Limited
- Nafisa Abdulrazaq Sabo – Pinch N’ Dash
- Funmilola Moronke Agbayewa – Segunfunmi Foods Nigeria Limited
- Chigozie Bashua – The Nut Place Limited
- John Samuel Andefiki – Kita Farm
- Hussaini Aliyu Baba – Lead Way Family Poultry
- Aminu Abdulkarim – A.A.K. Shoes
- Constance Ufuoma Edesiri – Stance Fashion Empire
- Chikere Onyinyechi Breakthrough – Clozetsales
- Anita Aletor – Rotela Business Synergy
- Ojo Femi Christopher – Foodlane ventures
- Angela Jidechukwu Nwabueze – Jelapetra Farms Ltd
- Eniola Robert – Ennie Wears
- Blessing Akpan – Inyene Agro Processing Factory Ltd
“Apply Now”: Google releases N259 million for Nigerian other African startups to solve problems around them
Legit.ng reported that tech giant Google has perfected plans to help startups in Nigeria and other parts of Africa with technology to solve complex local problems.
The tech company is championing the project through its Startups Accelerator: AI First initiative.
The company explained that the development aims to support African startups looking to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve challenges, especially the ones around them.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng